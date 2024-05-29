Metronet Makes $12M Investment for Ultra-Fast Internet Speeds in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet announced today that Machesney Park will soon be part of the growing list of Illinois communities to receive lightning-fast internet service from the company. This $12M investment, fully funded by Metronet, will bring 100% fiber-optic internet, symmetrical speeds, and innovative infrastructure to residents and businesses in the area. Once completed, Machesney Park will join the prestigious group of Certified Gigabit Cities powered by Metronet.





Once built, Machesney Park homes will be able to access internet service as fast as 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) for both uploading and downloading – something only a fiber-optic network can provide. Speeds offered to Machesney Park businesses will reach 10-Gbps or more.

Construction activity began earlier this month and will progress rapidly across the community, with the first customers expected to be connected this fall. As construction moves from neighborhood to neighborhood, residents and businesses may visit metronet.com/il/machesney-park to indicate their interest in Metronet’s internet service and to prioritize service installation once available.

“The Village of Machesney Park eagerly anticipates the transformative impact of Metronet’s fiber-optic network construction, which will expand internet access and technology resources crucial for our community’s development,” said Steve Johnson, Village President. “We are grateful for Metronet’s partnership and their commitment to investing in our future growth.”

“We are excited to deploy our state-of-the-art fiber-optic internet infrastructure in Machesney Park, connecting more Illinois households to our ultra-fast speeds and exceptional service,” remarked Ben Ruzick, government affairs director at Metronet. “We deeply appreciate the support from Machesney Park’s leadership. Soon, residents and businesses will enjoy Metronet’s reliable, symmetrical internet speeds. We are thrilled to welcome Machesney Park into the Metronet family as we advance in our construction plans to serve the community.”

As construction advances, Machesney Park residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Machesney Park area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

In addition to Machesney Park, Metronet’s multigigabit-speed internet service is now accessible in several Illinois cities, including Colona, Cortland, East Moline, Hampton, Le Roy, Milan, Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Towanda, and soon, Loves Park.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber-optic internet service provider. Based in Evansville, Ind., the customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber-optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber-optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PC Mag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

