Metronet Engages Joe Salerno, Senior Director of Business Development

Company Strengthens Business Development with New Energy Targeting Seven States

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet announced today Joe Salerno’s ascension as a leader of the company’s Business Development team. In this role, Salerno will focus on expanding Metronet’s strategic new market expansions in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska and Nevada. As the largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic provider Metronet is positioned to continue constructing multi-gigabit fiber optic internet networks in more communities throughout the United States.









“Through Joe’s support, Metronet’s midwestern footprint has grown rapidly, allowing the company to reach new areas in our expansion plans throughout 16 states and more than 250 communities,” said Dave Heimbach, Metronet President & CEO. “Joe’s expertise will continue to challenge business development to reach new communities, connecting more households and businesses to the power of fiber optic internet, further fulfilling the company goal of boosting more communities with access to ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet.”

“At Metronet, we are committed to growth, developmentally, internally, and externally. I am so fortunate to work alongside the business development team as we propel forward and develop new pathways for service area growth, all while building lasting relationships with local officials,” said Joe Salerno. “Metronet is a remarkable company, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Business Development team in expanded areas while continuing to capitalize on its success.”

Since joining Metronet, Salerno has led the company to commit to deploying service to more than 550k locations. As Senior Director of Business Development in AZ., FL., IA., IL., MO., NE., and NV., he will continue leading Metronet’s network expansion and franchise agreements as future development plans come to fruition in 2024 and beyond. An experienced leader, Salerno holds 40+ years of experience in sales, marketing and contract negotiations with proven successes in fiber network expansions.

Salerno joined Metronet in 2018 as the Iowa Market Manager. Salerno led Metronet’s growth in Iowa and played a key role in launching Metronet’s world-class FTTP technology in the state. In this role, he managed the full process of Metronet’s presence in Iowa, cultivating sales and overseeing marketing, service installation, construction projects, Metronet storefronts and government affairs.

For more information on Metronet services in your area, please visit www.Metronet.com.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or call 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is a 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, and has quickly grown to become the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber optic provider. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PC Mag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com

502.963.8409