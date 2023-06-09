Metronet Declares Rochester Certified Gigabit City as 100% Fiber Optic Network Expands

ROCHESTER, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet has officially declared the City of Rochester a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet after the company’s ultra-high-speed, multi-gigabit fiber optic network became accessible to a majority of households and businesses throughout the city. To date, Metronet has installed nearly 600 miles of fiber optic internet throughout Rochester, bringing future-proof multi-gigabit speeds to residents and businesses as the company continues to expand from its initial build plan.

“The City of Rochester is honored to be recognized as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet. We have seen firsthand how access to Metronet’s fiber optic network has benefited residents and businesses throughout Rochester,” said Mayor Kim Norton. “The opportunity to utilize reliable, ultra-high-speed internet has never been more essential for quality of life while at work and home. As we continue to focus on growth and innovation, we greatly appreciate Metronet’s investment in Rochester and dedicated energy towards our community with the development of their network.”

“Rochester is a hub for great innovation and economic development. As we strive to retain and attract more businesses, having this designation will set us apart from the competition,” said Ryan Parsons, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President. “We are thankful that Metronet is now delivering multi-gigabit speeds to drive digital transformation within our local community, boosting the efficiency of our businesses and the productivity of our people.”

Metronet began construction in Rochester in 2019 and has since grown to become the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic provider, rapidly growing to create more Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet. Rochester residents interested in learning more about Metronet’s future-proof services may visit Metronet.com.

“Metronet is excited to officially declare Rochester a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet as we continue to provide our ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to residents and businesses throughout the city,” said Craig Zimmerman, Metronet Government Affairs Manager. “We extend our sincere appreciation for the steadfast support of city leadership as we diligently strive to ensure widespread network access and enhanced connectivity for the community.”

Metronet maintains a storefront located at 2109 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904, and currently employs several local associates in departments such as sales, marketing, customer service and field operations. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

Certification as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet is earned once a majority of households and business locations have access to Metronet’s symmetrical fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second). The number of households is based on the total Households (2017-2021) and the number of business locations is based on total All firms (2017) from the U.S. Census Bureau.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

