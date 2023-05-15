Metronet Connects Palm Coast to Multi-Gigabit Fiber Optic Internet Network

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PALM COAST, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced that ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit fiber optic internet is now available to residents and businesses in Palm Coast. As Metronet’s service becomes available throughout Palm Coast, residents will have access to multi-gigabit speeds up to 2 gigabits; and businesses may access speeds up to 10 gigabits. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up for service installation by visiting metronet.com.

“Our residents and businesses now have the opportunity to experience Metronet’s state-of-the-art fiber optic internet,” said Mayor David Alfin. “By constructing their network throughout Palm Coast, Metronet has invested in the current and future growth of our city and economy. We look forward to seeing the direct impact of Metronet’s ultra-high-speed internet service on our thriving community.”

“With access to our multi-gigabit fiber optic internet, homes and businesses throughout Palm Coast now have the chance to experience the impact of 100% fiber internet,” said Bill Gilliam, Metronet Florida General Manager. “At Metronet, we’ve made it our mission to connect communities to fiber optic internet that they can fully rely on and trust. We are thrilled for Palm Coast to be able to experience our service, reliable customer service and unparalleled connectivity that only Metronet can provide as we begin connecting customers.”

As Metronet continues construction throughout Palm Coast, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood. Metronet provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles. To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Palm Coast area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

Editor’s Note: Media is invited to attend a media event on May 15th, 2023, at 1:30 pm, where Mayor Alfin and a Metronet representative will be available for interview to provide an update on Metronet’s progress. This will take place at construction site located at 5116 U.S. 1 South. Please notify Katie@RunSwitchPR.com if you are able to attend.

