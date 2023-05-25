Metronet Connects First Customers in Colorado Springs; Speeds up to 10 Gigabits Now Available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced that residents and businesses in initial construction areas of Colorado Springs officially have access to Metronet’s multi-gigabit fiber optic network; delivering speeds of up to 10 gigabits. Metronet’s speed offerings are symmetrical, allowing for lag-free gaming, smooth video conferencing, and high-speed, high-definition movie downloads.

Metronet began construction in Colorado Springs in August 2022 and has completely funded the estimated $130 million project. No taxpayer funds will be used to subsidize the ultra-high-speed infrastructure.

Colorado Springs is the first community in the state to have access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. It is also the first city where Metronet is offering speeds up to 5 gigabits for residential customers. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up for service installation online at metronet.com.

“Just over a year ago, we announced our promise to bring 100% fiber optic internet to Colorado Springs, through our fully-funded investment, free of taxpayer dollars. Since then, we have worked rapidly to now be able to connect the first residents and businesses to our multi-gigabit network with access to speeds up to 10 gigabits,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Having access to gigabit speeds has become the standard for a community that wants to attract and retain talent and businesses all while increasing their economic footprint. With our network becoming widely available, it will prove just how important this technology is to almost every aspect of online interaction.”

As Metronet continues construction throughout Colorado Springs, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood. Metronet provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles. To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

Metronet is continuing to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Colorado Springs area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

