Metronet Completes Fiber-Optic Construction in Waterloo

Provides the Fastest Internet Speeds in the City, per Ookla

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, provider of the fastest internet speeds in Waterloo, Iowa, according to Ookla, announced today that it has completed the construction of its $30 million fiber-optic network in the city. Waterloo residents and businesses can now experience symmetrical, multigigabit internet speeds, with residential options up to five gigabits per second and business speeds up to ten gigabits per second.

“With the completion of our Waterloo infrastructure, thousands of residents and businesses are now connected to future-proof, 100% fiber-optic internet — all without the use of taxpayer dollars,” said Kris Smith, vice president of city relations at Metronet. “We are eager for folks in Waterloo to say goodbye to buffering and hello to our blazing fast internet speeds!”

Metronet’s commitment to Waterloo extends beyond providing ultrafast internet speeds. Since arriving in the city, Metronet has sponsored local organizations including Waterloo Bucks Baseball, Waterloo Main Street Partnership, and the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show.

While Metronet’s initial planned construction project in Waterloo is largely complete, residents can expect to see continued smaller expansion projects as Metronet grows alongside the city. Interested customers can sign up for service by visiting metronet.com/ia/waterloo.

Waterloo is one of more than 40 Iowa communities served by Metronet. Across the state, Metronet has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to bring its advanced fiber-optic technology to Ames, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and dozens of other Iowa cities. More information on Metronet’s Iowa footprint can be found at metronet.com/ia.

Metronet’s internet speed designation in Waterloo was provided by Ookla® based on Speedtest Intelligence® data. For the second half of 2024, Ookla’s analysis found that Metronet had the "Fastest Internet Speeds in Waterloo.”

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

