Metronet Celebrates Des Moines Storefront Grand Opening

Fosters Community Connection through Grand Opening Celebration and Charitable Giving

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today celebrated the official grand opening of its Des Moines storefront while ringing in the holidays with a $10,000 donation to Food Bank of Iowa. Metronet has worked rapidly to ensure that Des Moines residents and businesses have access to ultra-high-speed internet as it has quickly become a necessity for daily life. In addition to ensuring that the community has access to reliable, 100% fiber internet, Metronet also wanted to ensure that Des Moines’ community is cared for throughout the holiday season. Metronet’s donation to the Food Bank of Iowa will help provide more than 15,000 meals this holiday season.





“Metronet remains committed to empowering communities by bridging them to the future with our ultra-high-speed internet,” said Dave Heimbach, President & CEO of Metronet. “Beyond connecting Iowans with our 100% fiber internet, we’re dedicated to supporting our neighbors during the holidays. Our contribution to the Food Bank of Iowa reflects our pride in aiding hundreds of families with essential food provisions this season.”

Metronet’s Des Moines storefront, located at 1231 Keosauqua Way, Suite 104, now provides customers with the opportunity to learn more about Metronet’s multi-gigabit, 100% fiber optic speeds and service offerings. Customers may now visit the newly opened storefront, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to sign up for service plans and speak with Customer Care Associates face-to-face. Additional resources and information may be found at Metronet.com.

“During the holiday season, resources for many within our community are stretched thin,” said Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa CEO. “Through Metronet’s generous contribution, even more families, seniors and veterans will have access to nutritious food this winter. We extend a warm welcome to Metronet as they celebrate this milestone within our community.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Metronet to Des Moines and celebrate the launch of their new storefront, a significant expansion in our community,” expressed Jimmy Olsen, Des Moines Downtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “Increased competition in the market promises substantial advantages for our businesses—enhanced internet speeds, competitive pricing, and overall improved service. We are pleased to welcome Metronet to our business community a look forward to seeing how their investment in our community enhances our online quality of life.”

As a leading fiber optic internet provider, Metronet provides ultra-fast symmetrical upload and download speeds through its future-proof infrastructure to more than 250 communities throughout 16 states. With an expanded presence in Des Moines, Metronet will continue to support more communities across the state with access to a 100% fiber optic network that has the ability to provide multi-gigabit speeds of up to 10 Gigabits.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is a 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, and has quickly grown to become the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber optic provider. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PCMag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784