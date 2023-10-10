Metronet Celebrated As Fastest Major ISP by PCMag

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet, the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber optic provider, today announced that the company has been named the “Fastest Major ISP” by PCMag. According PCMag’s recently release report, Metronet was ranked the fastest overall ISP in the nation with a score of 209.4 on the PCMag Speed Index.









“At Metronet, we value both the speed and overall service we provide for our customers throughout our expanding 100% fiber optic network,” said Dave Heimbach, Metronet President and CEO. “As we continue to deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity, our top-ranked internet speeds are boosting residents and businesses, connecting them to who and what matters most. We are proud to have been named the ‘Fastest Major ISP’ by PCMag and look forward to continuing to power our customers with next-level fiber optic technology well into the future.”

Metronet was also ranked as the “Fastest ISP” in the East North Central Division by PCMag. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, where Metronet received a 223.9 PCMag Speed Index score for the region.

As a leading fiber optic internet provider, Metronet and its affiliates provide ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet speeds to more than 250 communities throughout 16 states. With an expanded presence throughout the nation, Metronet will continue to support more communities with access to a 100% fiber optic infrastructure providing multi-gigabit speeds up to 10 gigabits with symmetrical upload and download speeds.

*Fastest internet claims are based on the analysis provided by PCMag. PCMag trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Metronet:

Metronet is a 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, and has quickly grown to become the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber optic provider. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PCMag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

