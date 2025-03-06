Metronet Begins Construction of Fiber Networks in Glendale and Casa Grande

$78 Million Committed to First Phase of Connecting Arizona Communities

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, acclaimed by PCMag as the nation’s fastest major ISP for the last two years running, announced today that construction has begun on 100% fiber-optic networks in two Arizona cities — Glendale and Casa Grande. In this first phase of construction, the company has committed $78 million to bring multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in each city.

Metronet expects its ultrafast internet service to be available in both cities beginning this summer. Once connected, residents will have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to five gigabits per second for residents and ten gigabits per second for businesses. Those interested in construction updates and availability can visit metronet.com/az.

"Glendale's growth is driven by innovation," said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. "Our city is focused on improving the quality of life for all of our families. We are excited to welcome Metronet, who shares a vision similar to ours and promises to deliver the best possible fiber internet experience to our community.”

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is essential for Casa Grande’s continued success,” said Lisa Navarro Fitzgibbons, Casa Grande’s mayor. “We welcome Metronet’s investment that is sure to bring new opportunities for our community, enhancing connectivity and bringing a new choice of internet service provider for our citizens.”

Metronet Vice President Jill Cordes said, “We know ultrafast internet is vital to how people work, learn, and connect, and we’re excited to bring our 100% fiber-optic network to Glendale, and Casa Grande. We appreciate our strong partnership with each community, and we can’t wait for Arizonans to experience the fastest ISP in the country.”

With the beginning of construction, residents in each city will start to see Metronet trucks in their neighborhoods installing fiber-optic cable on telephone poles and in conduit underground. To ensure that residents have advanced awareness of construction activity in their neighborhoods, residents will receive communication by mail 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications such as neighborhood signs and yard signs will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market positions, including sales and service technicians to support the region. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

As with all Metronet projects, the construction of each city’s fiber-optic network is privately funded, requiring no taxpayer dollars. With today’s announcement, Arizona now becomes the 19th state in Metronet’s growing footprint, with more Arizona communities currently being evaluated.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 19 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

