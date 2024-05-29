Metronet Begins Construction of 100% Fiber-Optic Internet Network in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced plans to bring multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in Loves Park. The company’s private, $9M investment will fund the construction of a 100% fiber-optic network in the city that, once completed, will transform Loves Park into a Gigabit City.





Construction activities began earlier this month, with the first customers beginning to receive service this fall. Metronet vehicles will be seen around the city, installing fiber-optic cable on telephone poles and underground. As the fiber-optic network begins to spread throughout the city, customers can track progress and sign up for service at metronet.com/il/loves-park.

With this network, internet speeds as fast as 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) will be available to homes, and 10 Gbps for businesses. Only fiber-optic networks allow internet speeds to be symmetrical, meaning that upload speeds are as fast as download speeds.

“Metronet helps communities to thrive and prosper through advanced fiber-optic infrastructure,” stated Ben Ruzick, Metronet’s government affairs director. “We deeply appreciate the support from the city, and we look forward to providing blazing-fast internet speeds to the city’s homes and businesses.”

As construction advances, Loves Park residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhoods. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Loves Park area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

In addition to Loves Park, Metronet’s multigigabit-speed internet service is now accessible in several Illinois cities, including Colona, Cortland, East Moline, Hampton, Le Roy, Milan, Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Towanda, and soon, Machesney Park.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber-optic internet service provider. Based in Evansville, Ind., the customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber-optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber-optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PC Mag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

