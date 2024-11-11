Metronet Begins Chaska Construction of 100% Fiber-Optic Infrastructure

Nation’s Fastest Internet Service Provider Investing Millions in Chaska

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet, the nation’s fastest major ISP according to PCMag, today announced that 100% fiber-optic internet service will soon be coming to Chaska, Minnesota. Investing tens of millions of dollars, Metronet has officially begun construction to bring multigigabit internet service directly to homes and businesses throughout the city. As construction progresses, Chaska’s residents will gain access to speeds of up to five gigabits per second and businesses will gain speeds of up to ten gigabits per second.

As Metronet’s fiber construction teams move through the community, service will become available neighborhood by neighborhood. The first customer service installations are anticipated early next year.





Residents and businesses may visit metronet.com/mn/chaska to receive construction updates and check service availability.

“Metronet is committed to improving life online and we’re thrilled that Chaska will soon experience the best fiber-optic internet available,” said Jill Cordes, a Metronet vice president. “And for the city of Chaska itself, we believe that the availability of ultra-fast fiber internet will be a strong contributor to its economic development efforts.”

Recognized as the country’s “Fastest Major ISP” by PCMag two years in a row, Metronet will equip Chaska’s residents and businesses with the fastest, 100% fiber-optic multigigabit speeds in the nation. With access to Metronet directly from their home or businesses, consumers can tap into symmetrical upload and download speeds.

As construction progresses, Chaska residents will continue to see Metronet trucks in the community. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Chaska area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

In addition to soon serving Chaska, Metronet provides internet service to Rochester, Austin, Faribault, Lakeville, Northfield, Owatonna, Waconia, and other Minnesota communities.

About Metronet

Metronet is PCMag‘s “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country’s largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

