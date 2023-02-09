Metronet Announces Grand Opening of New Greencastle, IN Storefront

GREENCASTLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced the official grand opening of its new Greencastle storefront. Since 2005, the ultra-high-speed fiber optic provider has connected homes and businesses throughout Greencastle, installing more than 250 miles of 100 percent fiber optic internet. As Metronet continues to serve Greencastle, the company continues to expand service availability, ensuring that symmetrical gigabit speeds are available to as much of the community as possible while also having access to unparalleled, local customer service.

Metronet’s Greencastle storefront, located at 1360 Indianapolis Rd., Ste. H, Greencastle, IN 46135, provides customers with the opportunity to learn more about Metronet’s gigabit, 100 percent fiber optic speeds and service offerings. Customers may now visit the newly opened storefront to sign up for service plans and speak with Customer Care Associates face-to-face. Additional resources and information may be found at Metronet.com.

“Metronet has committed to investing in communities across the country, and that all began right here in Greencastle nearly 18 years ago. Our network of high-quality, ultra-high-speed connections have proven to enhance operations for businesses and homeowners alike,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “We are grateful for the support we have received from the City of Greencastle and how this partnership has allowed us to ensure that more communities can have access to the life-changing speeds that only fiber optic internet can provide. We look forward to seeing how this new storefront allows us to continue serving Greencastle.”

As a leading fiber optic internet provider, Metronet provides innovative technological communication speeds to over 250 communities in 16 states across the U.S. With an expanded presence in Greencastle, Metronet will continue to support more communities across the state with access to a 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure that has the ability to provide multi-gigabit speeds of up to 10GB.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or call 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

Contacts

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784