Metron Unveils Ultrasonic Smart Water Meter, Dedicated Utility App at NRWA WaterPro 2024

Data-driven innovations deliver breakthrough capabilities to simplify the business of water management for utilities and property owners.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metron, the global leader in cellular-based smart metering and water intelligence, today launched two exciting new products: WaterScope™ Utility, an advanced analytics app streamlining frontline operations across complex municipal water systems; and the Metron Spectrum Wave, an advanced ultrasonic smart meter combining versatility and resilience with best-in-class data capture. The new products, unveiled at the National Rural Water Association’s WaterPro Conference 2024 in Savannah, Georgia, showcase Metron’s vision for ubiquitous water intelligence, with advanced sensors, seamless operational tools, and powerful analytics unlocking actionable insights across the water-management value chain.









“We’re bringing stakeholders at all levels into Metron’s data-driven ecosystem — whatever their current water infrastructure looks like, and wherever and however they work,” said Carolyn Parent, Metron’s CEO. “With these game-changing products, we’re making water intelligence accessible to more industry stakeholders — and also putting powerful tools at frontline workers’ fingertips, empowering them to work smarter and drive results for their organizations.”

The Metron Spectrum Wave ultrasonic smart meter provides the same best-in-class data capture, dependability, and versatility that users prize in Metron’s mechanical smart meters, including an industry-leading minute-by-minute data logging rate and the ability to monitor both ambient and water temperature in addition to water flow. With no moving parts, best-in-class 20-year battery life, and built-in bluetooth and cellular connectivity, the sensor is well-suited to remote or challenging environments — and can also be particularly useful in conditions where there is sediment in the water.

“A growing number of developers and engineering teams prefer ultrasonic meters — but still want access to Metron’s full breadth of meter technology, game-changing digital analytics, and operational ecosystem,” said Nick Bettis, vice president of marketing for Metron. “With the Spectrum Wave, we’re giving the market more options — meaning we can help our customers and prospects tailor a solution perfectly suited to their use-case, without compromising on data accuracy or missing out on Metron’s powerful analytics and operational tools.”

WaterScope Utility, meanwhile, is an innovative iOS and Android app tailored to the unique needs of utility operators’ field teams. Drawing on Metron’s decades of experience partnering with thousands of municipal utilities across North America, WaterScope Utility efficiently digitizes frontline operations, enabling teams to seamlessly record, share, and access geo-tagged data and insights, communicate with their head office, and streamline workflows with intelligent alerts.

With all data dependably stored on the worker’s device and automatically uploaded to central servers, WaterScope Utility provides seamless connectivity for frontline teams operating in remote locations. Central managers can determine how data is shared across workers’ devices, creating a powerful on-the-go knowledge repository — complete with smart-meter data, notes, maps, and photos taken by field teams — while also ensuring that sensitive customer information is kept fully secure.

“Frontline workers are the tip of the spear for municipal water providers: they monitor and maintain meters, spot and remediate leaks, and perform countless critical services that directly impact the provider’s efficiency, operating costs, and ability to meet conservation goals,” said Matt Kosorok, vice president of enterprise solutions for Metron. “For too long, these vital workers have been using pencils and paper to do their jobs — and that’s a recipe for inefficiency, frustration, and missed opportunities for operational improvement. Now, we’re giving frontline teams the smart, mobile-first tools they need to elevate performance, deliver value, and succeed in a new world of advanced analytics and data-driven water intelligence.”

Metron leaders will demonstrate both WaterScope Utility and the Spectrum Wave ultrasonic sensor to customers and industry partners at WaterPro Conference 2024, the industry’s flagship annual event, in Savannah from September 9-11, 2024.

About Metron

Metron is the world’s leading smart water management system and water sustainability company providing customers with best-in-class, real-time water use data analytics. Metron creates industry-leading customer solutions combining durable, high-performance meters and sensors with WaterScope™ Advanced Water Data Software. Over 1 billion gallons of water has been saved by Metron’s smart water system’s resource usage optimization, enhanced efficiency, and informed decision making. With 8,000 networked customers and a massive network of installed network devices, Metron propels property water management and sustainability – detecting leaks and abnormal consumption from the utility meter and across a broad range of water users within a complex. Metron serves the Utilities, Municipalities, Manufactured Housing, Multi-Family Housing, Education, Residential and Commercial Real Estate verticals in all 50 states and in Canada.

Learn more: metron-us.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world’s top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a water secure future.

Learn more: xpvwaterpartners.com.

Nick Bettis, pr@metronfarnier.com