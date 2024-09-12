MetroList Unveils Revolutionary Voice-Activated Real Estate Search Platform for Consumers

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetroList, Northern California’s largest multiple listing service, is proud to announce the official launch of its voice-activated real estate search platform in partnership with Lundy Inc. and SaleCore. This state-of-the-art voice interface, now live on MetroList.com, marks a significant advancement in the way homebuyers engage with property listings. No longer limited to basic database categories, the Lundy interface utilizes AI to enable complex conversational searches.





Advantage for Consumers:

Voice-Enabled Property Search : Homebuyers can now effortlessly search for a home using simple voice commands on MetroList.com. This innovation makes property searches more accessible and user-friendly, catering to a wide range of users, including those less familiar or unable to interact with traditional online search methods.

: Homebuyers can now effortlessly search for a home using simple voice commands on MetroList.com. This innovation makes property searches more accessible and user-friendly, catering to a wide range of users, including those less familiar or unable to interact with traditional online search methods. Large Language Model (LLM), powered by LundyAI Core : The platform leverages advanced natural language processing technology, commonly known as AI. Natural language voice searches are processed broadly to understand context, enabling sophisticated queries, creating insightful results, and ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience.

: The platform leverages advanced natural language processing technology, commonly known as AI. Natural language voice searches are processed broadly to understand context, enabling sophisticated queries, creating insightful results, and ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience. Hands-Free Property Search : Users do not need to type keystrokes or use drop-down menus to refine their property search. Simple voice commands open pages for the consumer to locate properties that meet their criteria.

MetroList CEO Dave Howe highlighted the significance of this launch: “This isn’t just an enhancement—it’s a transformative leap forward in real estate technology. We are thrilled to offer the convenience of voice-enabled commands, setting a new standard for property search in the real estate industry.”

Heath Craig, Co-Founder of SaleCore, echoed this sentiment: “Partnering with Lundy on this project has been a natural fit. MetroList’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of real estate technology. We’re excited to see the industry embrace this powerful new property-search tool.”

Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy Inc., expressed his gratitude for these partners: “Both MetroList and SaleCore have been excellent collaborators throughout this process. By integrating our voice technology into their search portal, they are making a significant advancement in the user experience, demonstrating our shared vision to offer consumers a voice-controlled real estate search experience. This partnership enhances the capabilities of their platform, bringing our Finding Homes technology to their web portal in a new and innovative way.”

This voice command interface is now available to the public on MetroList.com, ensuring a rewarding experience for all users.

About Lundy Inc.

Lundy Inc. is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its innovative voice interface, Finding Homes, which offers access to property listings through voice command, made possible by its LundyAI Core language-modeling technology. The company equips agents and brokers with the capabilities of superpowered voice assistants, significantly elevating their operational effectiveness and establishing new industry benchmarks.

About SaleCore

SaleCore is the ultimate solution for MLS organizations looking to provide their associations, brokers, agents, and service professionals with cutting-edge website search technology and CRM marketing automation. The SaleCore platform makes it easy for subscribers to generate, nurture, and convert leads, driving growth and engagement like never before. With a comprehensive suite of tools, subscribers can strengthen their online presence and optimize their marketing strategies.

MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList Services Inc. is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 22,500 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for more than 35 years, is the largest MLS in Northern California and serves a geographic market area covering over 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses.

