MetroLED Launches Pixel LED Displays to Expand Growing LED Display Product Line

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetroLED, a leader in innovative LED lighting solutions for over 15 years, is excited to announce the expansion of Pixel LED Displays, a division established in 2010, dedicated to enhancing its successful LED display product line. Pixel LED Displays will focus exclusively on delivering high-quality LED display solutions to meet the increasing demand across various industries.





Since its inception, MetroLED has led the LED lighting and electronic message center market by balancing superior quality, high customer satisfaction, and cost-effective solutions. With hundreds of displays manufactured and installed, the LED display product line has become a key driver of the company’s success, serving clients in public school systems, municipalities, fire stations, parks, churches, retail businesses, car washes, retail shops, and auto dealerships.

“ As the LED display industry continues to grow rapidly, we recognized the need to expand our dedicated division to harness this growth and deliver brilliant, simple, and reliable solutions to our customers,” said Ali Jooma, CEO & Founder of MetroLED. “ This expansion allows us to enhance our capabilities, invest in advanced technologies, and better serve the evolving needs of our clients.”

Pixel LED Displays will leverage MetroLED’s expertise while introducing new resources, talent, and infrastructure to enhance product development, customer support, and national expansion. The company aims to establish itself as a leader in the LED display market by offering a wide range of products catering to both large-scale commercial installations and specialized applications.

“ We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we embark on this new chapter,” added Jordan Smith, VP of Sales and Operations at Pixel LED Displays. “ With Pixel LED Displays, we are reaffirming our commitment to excellence and positioning ourselves to become leaders in the future of the LED display industry.”

The expansion of Pixel LED Displays marks a significant milestone in MetroLED’s evolution. The division will continue to operate with its own leadership team and operational strategy while benefiting from the strong foundation and legacy of its parent organization.

For more information about Pixel LED Displays and its product offerings, please visit www.pixelleddisplays.com or contact our team at info@pixelleddisplays.com.

About: MetroLED

MetroLED has been a key player in the LED lighting industry for 15 years, offering a comprehensive range of products that combine innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company’s solutions have been widely adopted across various sectors, providing energy-efficient and reliable lighting solutions to customers nationwide.

About: Pixel LED Displays

Pixel LED Displays, established in 2010, specializes in advanced LED display solutions. Built on the success of MetroLED’s LED Display product line, Pixel LED Displays is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge products and services to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele.

Contacts

April Ortiz



Creative Director – Pixel LED Displays



april@pixelleddisplays.com

(888) 533-7860



www.pixelleddisplays.com