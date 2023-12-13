Metro by T-Mobile Dials Up Summer Vibes This Winter with New motorola razr

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):









What’s the news: Metro by T-Mobile is bringing the heat, dropping the motorola razr in Summer Lilac available starting December 14, while supplies last. The foldable’s fresh hue (part of the purple family, a color we’re obviously partial to) joins another light and airy shade at Metro — Sage Green.

What’s the offer: Grab the latest motorola razr for only $99.99 — the lowest price in prepaid — when you bring your number to Metro. Plus, get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after three monthly payments. And with holiday shopping in full force, it’s the perfect time to snag a phone that’s totally on-trend and doesn’t break the bank. And as an added bonus, Metro is covering activation fees to celebrate the season, making switching as easy as possible.

Who it’s for: Everyone who wants the latest foldable backed by America’s largest 5G network.

Starting December 14, see more details on the motorola razr in Summer Lilac here. For more information on Metro including its commitment to Nada Yada Yada and wireless without the gotcha, visit here.

This offer isn’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or if you’ve been with Metro in the past 180 days. Applicable tax due at sale. Virtual prepaid Mastercard, which you can use online or in-stores (no cash access) is issued by Sunrise Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Account must be in good standing when card is issued. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at MetrobyT-Mobile.com.

