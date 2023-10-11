 MetricStream to Preview Enhanced User Experience and Showcase AI Powered GRC, AiSPIRE, at London Summit Next Week

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) announced that it will preview a completely new Connected GRC user experience, and demonstrate the recently announced purpose-built AI for GRC, AiSPIRE, at the London GRC Summit which kicks-off on October16th, at London’s Royal Garden Hotel. MetricStream will also highlight its low-code/no-code, intelligent GRC platform which makes it easier for risk, compliance, audit, cyber risk, and third-party management professionals to gain visibility across connected risks, enable faster assessments, and provide actionable insights to make more strategic decisions.





MetricStream’s GRC Summit, London is an opportunity to strengthen industry connections, drive innovation, and elevate the practice of governance, risk management, and compliance. The two-day event will unite influential risk, compliance, audit, and cyber risk leaders to discuss best practices for implementing a Connected GRC strategy while balancing the risks and rewards of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their business.

“2023 began with grand plans of being the ‘year of efficiency.’ In all reality it’s become the year of AI answering the question of how can we possibly do more with less? The next challenge we face, regardless of the industry, is how to leverage AI and how to control the risks associated with it. The GRC Summit will largely focus on answering this question for global risk leaders,” said Prasad Sabbineni, co-CEO, MetricStream.

Industry experts will lead panel discussions, workshops, and sessions on operational, enterprise and cyber risk management as well as how to navigate the complexities of evolving regulatory requirements such as Operational Resilience, the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience (DORA) and Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). MetricStream leadership along with the panel of speakers will also discuss and share insights from real world case studies.

Prominent speakers include:

Jacqui McDonald, CIO Group Finance, RFT Technology, Barclays

Jacob Holmehave, Head of Group Risk Office, Nordea

Dorothea Liebl, Head of Internal Control Governance, Siemens Energy

Azizi Md Ali, Chief Compliance Officer, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Philipp Herrmann, Head Risk Management, Operations Department, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Nor Harliza Baharom, General Counsel, Compliance Strategy & Planning, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Benjamin Rowsell, Head of Enterprise and Operational Risk, Nationwide Building Society

Brian F. Sørensen, Chief Execution Leader – Group Risk Change Management, Nordea

Michael Gropp, IT Program Manager GRC, Siemens Energy

Despina Andreadou, Chief Audit Executive, Eurobank S.A.

Petr Brezina, Manager Operational Risk, KBC Asset Management

Jane Claydon, Director, UK Compliance Advisory, American Express

Sahil Bhardwaj, Group Head of Internal Audit & Risk, British Standards Institution

Nael Kamil Nor Hisham, Senior Manager, Compliance System & Solutions, PETRONAS

Grace Beason, Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Guidewire Software

The improved user experience, AI powered GRC and low-code/no-code platform will make it easier for risk, compliance, audit, cyber risk, and third-party management professionals to gain visibility across the interconnections of risks, enable faster assessments, and provide actionable insights to make more strategic decisions.

MetricStream will also be hosting its GRC Journey Awards that recognizes and rewards customers, individuals, and partners who exemplify their mission to help organizations to not only manage, but to embrace and thrive on risk. You can see the full news release here from the GRC Summit held earlier this year in Miami.

Experience the Power of Connection in London on 16th and 17th of October 2023. Register now.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Preeti Goswami



preeti.goswami@metricstream.com

+91 9654394164