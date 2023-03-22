MetricStream Partners with Greenly to Enable Customers to Accelerate ESG and Sustainability Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esg–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced its partnership with Greenly, the leading carbon management platform, to help organizations accelerate their sustainability and ESG goals and connect their carbon emission initiatives to their ESG strategy automatically by including carbon accounting into the creation of holistic disclosure reports.

The combination of MetricStream ESGRC and Greenly’s platform simplifies an organization’s ability to measure, monitor, and reduce their emissions on Scopes 1, 2, and 3 following the greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol methodology. Customers will now be able to monitor emissions emerging directly from controlled assets, indirect emissions, and emissions from third-party and vendor operations, all in one place. After receiving emissions data via Greenly, users can produce comprehensive disclosure reports, track, and monitor ESG insights, identify and assess ESG risks, identify disclosure gaps, and more through MetricStream.

“Most organizations are still struggling to gain a holistic view of their carbon emission and how it relates to disclosure reporting and ESG programs. Access to accurate data connected to the overall ESG program is the first and most critical step to setting realistic and achievable goals. This partnership helps businesses reduce the manual effort it takes to create disclosure reports, stay ahead of regulatory requirements, and accelerate GHG goals,” said Prasad Sabbineni, Co-CEO MetricStream.

“Reporting carbon emissions on ESG platforms is a critical step in managing environmental risks, meeting stakeholder expectations, and promoting sustainability in business. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with MetricStream as, together, we simplify the process of measuring, reducing, and reporting carbon emissions for businesses,” said Alexis Normand, CEO Greenly.

Unlike other ESG products in the market, MetricStream ESGRC goes beyond disclosure reporting automation and can identify disclosure gaps, insights, and document controls while managing risks to ensure programs meet objectives and improve ESG scores. A recent recipient of the Bronze Stevie Award, MetricStream customers can centrally manage disclosure requirements of various ESG frameworks, including GRI, SASB, TCFD, and others, and optimize their ESG goals with automated reporting. Additionally, ESGRC also provides performance baseline and risk intelligence by integrating with several rating and performance monitoring platforms.

Today, only about 20% of global carbon emissions are tracked and managed. To effectively tackle climate change, carbon management must become universal. Greenly leverages technology to provide a simple to use, affordable solution for companies of all sizes, making carbon management as pervasive as financial management. With over 1,000 customers in over 10 countries, Greenly is scaling carbon management to put all businesses on a path to Net Zero and limit global warming.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our Connected GRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Greenly

Greenly is a climate tech company that offers a unique software that enables businesses of any size and in any industry to measure, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint at an affordable price.

Greenly’s technology automates data collection & carbon analytics through integrations with over 400 enterprise softwares, including accounting, travel, cloud data, electricity vendors, and more.

