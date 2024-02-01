MetricStream Named Top 10 Risk Intelligence Solution Providers in 2024 by GRC Outlook

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetricStream, a global market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced that it has been named one of the Top 10 Risk Intelligence Solution Providers in 2024 by GRC Outlook. This recognition affirms MetricStream’s unwavering commitment to empowering organizations not just to manage risk, but to transform risk into a strategic advantage for growth and resilience.









GRC Outlook lauded MetricStream’s ConnectedGRC SaaS, powered by innovative AI-infused workflows and insights that are based on pre-trained AI/ML models. It empowers organizations to adopt a more proactive and integrated approach to governance, risk, and compliance, enabling them to navigate the complex risk and regulatory landscape with greater agility and achieve sustainable growth.

“Our ConnectedGRC, powered by Cloud, Continuous, and Cognitive technologies, empowers our customers to thrive in this intense risk and regulatory climate. Customers see it as a strategic advantage and growth driver, enabling them to navigate interconnected risks, prioritize investments through risk quantification, and foster a risk-aware culture,” said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, of MetricStream. “Being recognized as a Top 10 Risk Intelligence Solution Provider by GRC Outlook reaffirms our strategy and execution of our vision to create a world that leverages risk to accelerate responsible growth.”

“With their deep understanding of the market and a proven track record of exceeding customer expectations, MetricStream stands apart by providing ConnectedGRC SaaS, which enables organizations to make proactive, data-driven decisions for effectively managing interconnected risks,” said Vishnu Santhosh, Managing Editor, GRC Outlook Magazine.

MetricStream provides purpose-built GRC products on a low-code no-code GRC cloud platform that cuts across organizational silos, enabling a holistic and collaborative approach to enterprise-wide governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) activities and processes. Backed by a highly differentiated vision, and an innovation strategy that harnesses technology and domain expertise to meet today’s fast-changing risk demands, MetricStream’s ConnectedGRC provides an integrated approach to Enterprise and Operational risk, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, Third-party Risk, IT and Cyber Risk, and ESG. It enables organizations to gain a unified view of risk, proactively manage multiple assurance programs, create a common taxonomy, and help organizations make data-driven decisions. With real-time reporting, advanced risk analytics, AI, and regulatory notifications, MetricStream’s solution is comprehensively designed to meet the GRC needs of today’s global enterprises and their extended ecosystem.

Learn more about the recognition here – MetricStream Leads the Way with Connected GRC.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About GRC Outlook

At GRC Outlook Magazine, a team of industry veterans, editors, and cybersecurity specialists are on a constant quest to portray the best and the most innovative security solutions available in the industry so that you don’t have to take the trouble of finding the finest technology partner. In addition, our print and digital magazine provide CIOs and CISOs’ viewpoints on the latest security and compliance trends that are existing in the industry.

