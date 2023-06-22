MetricStream Announces Winners of the 2023 US GRC Journey Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) announced the winners of the 2023 GRC Journey Awards after concluding a grand two-day Summit in Miami.





The Summit brought together global governance, enterprise risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance, internal audit, third-party risk, IT, cyber risk, compliance and ESG experts from across the world.

MetricStream accorded awards to outstanding GRC program leaders, visionaries, practice leaders, and partners who championed GRC programs, achieved superior business performance and created high-value impact through GRC.

“The dynamic business climate has kept GRC professionals on their toes. Expectations are intensifying, skill sets must evolve, and the impact of risk decisions is extremely high, said Gaurav Kapoor, co-CEO and co-Founder, MetricStream. “Last week, we celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of risk, compliance, and cyber risk leaders with an unwavering commitment to implementing GRC programs that help businesses navigate this complex environment. These are the leaders who are setting the standard for the future of governance, risk, and compliance management.”

The GRC Journey Awards were presented in four categories.

GRC Journey Award Winners

These awards recognize organizations that have made exceptional progress along their GRC Journey.

American Fidelity

Apple Bank

Pacific Gas & Electric

GRC Visionary Award Winners

These awards recognize individuals who have a passion for GRC, a strong vision for their organization’s GRC Journey, and inspire their teams to achieve a common goal. They also give back to the industry by sharing their experience and best practices.

Grace Beason, Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Guidewire Software, Inc.

David Storey, Vice President Health, Safety, Security & Environment, dnata

GRC Practice Leader Award Winners

These awards recognize leaders who understand their organization’s GRC vision, lead its implementation, and are responsible for driving the adoption of GRC programs across their organizations.

Clyde Tsai, Security GRC Lead, Autodesk Inc.

Tom Auvil, Head of Enterprise Risk Management, CNH Industrial N.V

Stella Odisho, Senior Program Manager, Intel

GRC Partner Award Winners

The GRC Partner Awards recognize MetricStream’s business partners who have provided exceptional service and GRC expertise to our customers. These partners demonstrate a deep commitment to GRC and work closely with MetricStream team to provide hands-on assistance to clients and ensure that GRC implementations are successful.

AWS – Cloud Partner of the Year

Partner of the Year PwC – Strategic Partner of the Year

Estuate Inc. – Partner Service Excellence

Vivid Edge Corp. – Partner Service Excellence

MetricStream also awarded prestigious GRC Journey Awards during an impressive two-day Summit held in London in November. Several prominent UK and European organizations in banking, financial services, oil and gas, technology, media, and utility sectors were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in GRC. These companies have demonstrated remarkable achievements in effectively managing and embracing risk, contributing to the success of various organizations. You can learn more about the recipients of the UK and EU GRC Journey Awards here.

