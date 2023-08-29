Meter Partners with Cloudflare to Launch DNS Security

Meter DNS Security empowers IT teams to control and limit the type of content passing through their network in the most efficient way

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meter, Inc., a leader in Network as a Service (NaaS) for businesses, today announced DNS Security, built in partnership with Cloudflare, the security, performance, and reliability company. Meter DNS Security is now widely available for all Meter Network customers, expanding Meter’s existing NaaS offering and saving teams both time and money, while also improving overall network performance and security, powered by Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform.





“With the number of devices on a network expected to triple by 2030, modern businesses and organizations demand enterprise network controls to ensure safety and peak performance for business critical functions,” said Anil Varanasi, CEO and co-founder of Meter. “Meter DNS Security is the latest example of how we’re continuing to offer our customers enterprise level networks end-to-end. Through our partnership with Cloudflare, we’re enhancing our capabilities to meet the needs of IT professionals at industrial warehouses, educational institutions, security firms, and more.”

Meter DNS Security eliminates the hassle of having multiple vendors, by providing content filtering at several layers to all customers within the Meter Dashboard in partnership with one of the best providers in the world.

“We’re proud to have Meter leveraging Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform in a new way, offering our DNS filtering feature natively built into their Meter Dashboard,” said John Graham-Cumming, CTO, Cloudflare. “By building on Cloudflare’s platform, Meter enables customers to manage their team’s operations at scale, as well as effectively enforce global corporate policies across diverse corporate spaces, such as offices, schools, and warehouses.”

In addition to the ease and scalability of Meter DNS Security, users are ensuring security through enhanced compliance by blocking access to known malicious websites and bad actors. The integration and partnership with Cloudflare provides customers with faster DNS response times, while optimizing network performance by limiting access to high-bandwidth websites and services. Real world examples of this process include, but are not limited to:

Ensuring a safe browsing environment at schools by filtering out age inappropriate content

Optimizing network performance for warehouses by filtering high bandwidth activities like video streaming

Maintaining high security and compliance standards by filtering malicious or illegal content

“Tishman Speyer has successfully partnered with Meter to streamline the networking and Wi-Fi experience for our customers,” said Simon Okunev, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer, Tishman Speyer. “The addition of Meter’s DNS Security feature, powered by Cloudflare, will further benefit our customers by providing an additional layer of security.”

For more information on Meter’s partnership with Cloudflare and launch of DNS Security, please visit https://www.meter.com/dns-security.

About Meter

Meter provides internet infrastructure for businesses. Meter was founded in 2015 to build enterprise-grade networks that are faster, more accessible, and more secure. Customers like Brex, Retool, Stord, Veho and Tishman Speyer trust Meter to run their networks. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Lachy Groom. Others involved include VMware founder Diane Greene, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, former Walt Disney Studios Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, Silverlake founder and Co-CEO Egon Durban, Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison, and Tobi Lutke of Shopify. Meter was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

Contacts

Will Vogel



will@sbscomms.com