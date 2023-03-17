MetaWin.com Launches an Unprecedented 150 ETH Giveaway in a Free-to-Enter Blockchain-Based Competition

The groundbreaking on-chain competition, open 24/7, allows participants to connect their Web3 wallets to enter for a chance to win big.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetaWin.com, an innovative blockchain-based platform, has announced a remarkable free-to-enter competition, offering a jaw-dropping prize of 150 Ether (ETH) / $250,000 to one lucky winner. The competition is open to everyone, making it one of the most inclusive and lucrative events in the blockchain industry. Participants can enter for free by connecting their web3 wallets and following the straightforward instructions on the MetaWin website.

The competition is not only unique for its generous prize but also for its on-chain nature. MetaWin.com utilizes the Ethereum blockchain to ensure the competition is transparent, secure, and decentralized. This cutting-edge approach guarantees that the entire process, from entry to the final winner selection, takes place on the Ethereum network, providing an unparalleled level of trust and fairness.

Open 24/7, the competition will run until May 16th, 2023, when one fortunate participant will walk away with the colossal 150 ETH prize. The platform has already been operating for six months and has proven itself as a one-of-a-kind service within the blockchain industry.

MetaWin.com‘s competition is set to attract widespread attention from both crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The ease of entry, combined with the free-to-enter aspect, ensures that everyone has an opportunity to participate and possibly win this life-changing prize.

For those who want to try their luck and potentially secure a substantial reward, the competition is just a few clicks away. Simply visit MetaWin.com, connect your web3 wallet, and follow the instructions to enter. Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to participate in the groundbreaking on-chain competition and potentially win a staggering 150 ETH!

About MetaWin.com:

MetaWin.com is a pioneering blockchain-based platform that specializes in offering unique, decentralized, and transparent competitions with generous prizes. Launched six months ago, the platform has already carved out a niche for itself within the industry, attracting attention from 60,000 crypto enthusiasts worldwide. MetaWin.com‘s on-chain approach sets it apart from competitors and ensures a seamless, secure, and fair experience for all participants, with automatic transfer of NFT and Eth prizes.

For more information, visit https://www.metawin.com.

Contacts

For press inquiries, contact:



press@metawin.inc