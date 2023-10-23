Metaverse Platform Utherverse Launches $1.235 Million Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With Republic To Continue Exponential Growth And Move Toward Web3 Rollout

Company poised to dominate the metaverse market and become the prevailing platform of the next generation of the internet

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utherverse, an immersive, interoperable and synchronous virtual universe platform designed to change how people interact, work and play, today launched a $1.235 million equity crowdfunding campaign with Republic, a global financial technology firm at the frontier of democratizing access to the private markets.





Investors interested in participating in the crowdfund can get more information and invest at https://republic.com/utherverse. The minimum investment is $100. Utherverse began accepting reservations for investment spots on Sept. 21 with more than $100,000 reserved by potential investors prior to the launch of the crowdfund. The company has been valued at $70 million and has brought in more than $77 million in revenue.

“We are looking to consolidate all metaverse offerings across the entire Web3 space into a single, interoperable platform that can leverage the entire community to provide the best in education, entertainment, business, fashion, virtual real estate and other verticals,” said Brian Shuster, Founder and President of Utherverse. “Our goal is to become that single platform upon which the next generation of the internet is built.”

Bonus perks for investors at various levels include getting on the whitelist for early beta access, VIP access to the platform, virtual real estate, UtherTokens and titles.

Investment considerations include:

Utherverse is already one of the world’s most successful metaverse platform based on number of users.

The current generation of the Utherverse platform was successfully franchised in 17 countries, creating vast opportunities for the Web3 version.

Utherverse is one of the first virtual worlds with almost 20 years of operational history which is far beyond that of any competitor.

The beta test launch of the Utherverse Web3 platform began on Sept. 26.

Utherverse is offering metaverse-as-a-service as well as an interoperable metaverse platform. This includes tools and technologies that will enable third parties to create and operate their own virtual worlds, creators to design digital assets and businesses to offer a wide range of products and services in a wide range of industries.

More than 80 patents have been issued for the company’s technology, including many Internet-enabling technologies and intellectual property that addresses a variety of needs within metaverse platforms, ranging from the physics of movement and immersive displays to physical interaction between users and animation control.

Utherverse features the proprietary Xaeon Web3 browser and metaverse search engine that will let users quickly search millions of metaverse worlds, landmark their favorite places and teleport directly to events and locations.

fNFTs (functional NFTs), dynamic tokens that represent goods with utility that have function within Utherverse, such as apparel, living spaces and event tickets.

Utherverse boasts several potential revenue streams, including VIP subscriptions, advertising, virtual land rental and sales, metaverse as a service, search engine, domain names, event ticket sales, patent royalties, e-commerce commission and a host of other proven revenue models that will be brought up as the software continues to be built-out and released.

Various sources have reported to potential size and expected growth of the metaverse market. By 2026, it is expected that 25% of people will spend an hour per day in the metaverse (Gartner); in 2022, more than $120 billion was invested into the metaverse (McKinsey); the metaverse market is expected to be worth $800 billion by 2024 (Bloomberg); and by 2030 the metaverse market will be between $8T and $30T (Citi).

Republic is a global financial technology firm at the frontier of democratizing access to the private markets. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform, a private capital division and a blockchain advisory practice. Republic recently acquired Seedrs, which just celebrated its 10th year of operations, and is Europe’s leading online investment platform, enabling investment in startups, VC funds, secondary share sales as well as operating one of the most active secondary markets in the world. Republic’s global platform has supported over 1,300 companies and has over 2.5M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and its affiliated entities have co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide, including London, Dublin, Seoul and Dubai. For additional information, visit republic.com or seedrs.com or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. The platform has served tens of millions of users with billions of virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 80 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in Nevada with its international subsidiary based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

With regard to communications by an issuer on the Site to gauge interest in a potential securities offering pursuant to the Regulation CF exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, including opportunities to “reserve” securities as indications of interest in the potential offering, please note that pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding Rule 206 (i) that no money or other consideration is being solicited thereby, and if sent in response, will not be accepted, (ii) no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed and only through a registered intermediary’s platform, (iii) any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the Form C is filed, and (iv) an indication of interest is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Contacts

Steve Honig



The Honig Company, LLC



212-401-4875



press@honigllc.com