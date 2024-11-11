Metaplane Launches Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace for Comprehensive Data Observability

The public preview of its Snowflake Native App ensures the quality and security of data for GenAI and machine learning initiatives for joint customers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metaplane, the fastest to adopt end-to-end data observability platform for data teams, today announced the public preview of its Snowflake Native App for comprehensive data observability in the AI Data Cloud. As organizations expand their use of Snowflake to build and deploy new AI-powered data applications, data observability and security are critical to success. With the launch of Metaplane’s app for Snowflake, data teams can now take full advantage of Snowflake’s robust security and governance features directly within their environment. When users install the app from the Snowflake Marketplace, they can trust that it has undergone Snowflake’s Native App security review, which is aimed at mitigating potential security risks.1.





“We’ve been working with data teams long enough to know that data quality isn’t just important – it’s essential. As more companies push GenAI strategic initiatives, they’re realizing that without trusted data, their GenAI initiatives are set up to fail,” said Kevin Hu, co-founder and CEO of Metaplane. “Metaplane’s Snowflake Native App tackles this issue head-on, giving data teams the tools they need to monitor and secure their data within the Snowflake environment. The stakes are high, and we want to ensure that every data team has the visibility and control they need to trust their data and move forward with GenAI and ML projects.”

In Deloitte’s recent Gen AI in the Enterprise report, 75% of respondents have boosted their investment in managing the full lifecycle of their data to support their GenAI strategies. Platforms like Metaplane play a key role in ensuring data quality and performance from the start.

Metaplane helps companies trust the data that powers their business. By continuously monitoring metrics, metadata, lineage, and logs from across its data infrastructure and using ML-based anomaly detection to detect issues, Metaplane helps data teams detect and resolve issues quickly.

“By deploying Metaplane’s data observability capabilities as a Snowflake Native App, we’re making it easier for our customers to establish real-time monitoring and alerting into their existing workflows,” said Unmesh Jagtap, Director of Product Management, Snowflake Native Apps, Snowflake. “The launch of Metaplane on Snowflake Marketplace underscores the value of observability for modern businesses and further expands how we’re supporting data-driven decision-making in the enterprise.”

With Metaplane’s Snowflake Native App, data teams can:

Ensure data quality for mission-critical applications : Get end-to-end visibility and actionable alerts in minutes, enabling industries like finance, healthcare, and technology companies to maintain high data reliability for their AI/ML initiatives and core business operations.

: Get end-to-end visibility and actionable alerts in minutes, enabling industries like finance, healthcare, and technology companies to maintain high data reliability for their AI/ML initiatives and core business operations. Maintain data security and compliance : Critical data processing takes place within Snowflake’s secure environment, helping teams in operating in highly regulated industries to meet compliance standards like SOC 2 and HIPAA.

: Critical data processing takes place within Snowflake’s secure environment, helping teams in operating in highly regulated industries to meet compliance standards like 2 and HIPAA. Scale data operations efficiently: Automated quality checks powered by machine learning detect anomalies across your entire data stack—from ingestion to BI tools—freeing up engineering resources to focus on strategic initiatives rather than firefighting data issues.

Earlier this year, Snowflake invested in Metaplane to accelerate the adoption of data observability for all Snowflake users. Please visit Snowflake Marketplace to download the Metaplane Native App.

About Metaplane: Metaplane, the self-serve data observability platform for data teams, ensures that companies can trust the data that powers their business. Metaplane’s data observability platform monitors your data warehouse to catch data quality issues when they happen and help prevent incidents before they occur. In doing so, Metaplane helps avoid costly mistakes, saves data teams hours spent debugging, and fixes issues before downstream users and customers are affected. Founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 2019, Metaplane has raised capital from Snowflake Ventures, Felicis, Khosla Ventures, Flybridge, Y Combinator, and others, and counts as its customers leading companies, like Klaviyo, Sigma, CarGurus, GoFundMe, Bose, Ramp, and ClickUp. To learn more or get started for free, visit https://www.metaplane.dev.

1 Customers are responsible for performing their own independent security assessments of Marketplace products. Snowflake makes no guarantees with respect to its native app security reviews.

