MetalCore & WAYE.ai Pioneer AI-Driven NPCs in Gaming

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MGC #playmetalcore--Studio 369, the developer of the award-winning blockchain MMO MetalCore, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with WAYE.ai, an innovative platform merging agentic AI with blockchain technology. This partnership aims to redefine the future of blockchain gaming by integrating advanced AI capabilities into MetalCore’s immersive universe.

Through this collaboration, MetalCore’s iconic factions—the Gearbreakers, Holy Corporation, and Metal Punks—will be transformed into dynamic, AI-driven Social NPCs. WAYE.ai’s state-of-the-art agentic AI will allow these factions to engage players beyond the game itself, interacting on social platforms like X/Twitter with unique backstories, real-time conversations, and evolving narratives that deepen player immersion.

Additionally, Studio 369 announced that Gate.io has added support for Solana chain deposits and withdrawals of $MGC in MetalCore. Join the Mercs on the battlefield as Season 4 for MetalCore is now live until March 13. Download and play for free at www.metalcore.gg

“By harnessing WAYE.ai’s agentic AI, MetalCore is forging a new kind of connection between the game and its players,” said Matt Candler, CEO of MetalCore. “This partnership enhances gameplay while expanding community engagement in ways that truly redefine blockchain gaming. We intend to work with WAYE extensively for in-game functionality to make MetalCore the best web3 game yet through even greater immersion and gameplay.”

Beyond revolutionizing player interactions, this collaboration also strengthens the utility of MetalCore’s native token, $MCG. Through innovative market-making solutions and community-driven initiatives, $MCG will serve as a foundational asset within the game’s evolving ecosystem, offering players, fans, and investors new ways to engage with the ecosystem.

“We see blockchain gaming as the ideal environment to showcase the transformative power of agentic AI,” said Dane Hamer, Co-CEO of WAYE.ai. “MetalCore’s vision aligns perfectly with ours, and we’re excited to build the future of gaming together.”

A Shared Vision for the Future. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to a player-first approach in gaming innovation. By combining AI and blockchain technology, Studio 369 and WAYE.ai are pioneering new ways for players to interact with and shape virtual worlds, setting a new standard for the future of Web3 gaming.

About MetalCore

MetalCore is a free-to-play, third-person mechanised combat game set on the war-torn planet of Kerberos. Featuring PvP battles, faction-driven conflicts, and a player-driven economy, MetalCore is at the forefront of blockchain gaming innovation. The game’s $MCG token powers its ecosystem, providing players with true asset ownership and trading capabilities through blockchain technology.

About WAYE.ai

WAYE.ai is the first AI-powered digital economy, where users own, train, and monetize AI agents across gaming, predictions, and automation. Unlike centralized AI models, WAYE enables true AI ownership, transforming AI agents into a new digital asset class. Powered by Sui blockchain, ElizaOS, and Orbu.AI’s MIT-developed Swarm Intelligence, WAYE integrates AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a scalable, self-sustaining ecosystem. With enterprise partnerships and AAA gaming collaborations, it merges real-world AI demand with a sustainable token economy - bridging Web2 businesses and Web3 innovation. WAYE.ai

