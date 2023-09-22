Metabase Q Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Recognized innovator will contribute to WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity’s initiative to address systemic challenges and build cyber resilience.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATM–Metabase Q, a leading all-in-one cybersecurity solution, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Innovators Community. The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.

The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with relevant Forum platforms to help define the global agenda on key issues. By contributing to the Centre for Cybersecurity platform, Metabase Q and other partners are leading the global response to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

“We are pleased to have Metabase Q join the Global Innovators Community, and we look forward to the team’s contributions to the Centre of Cybersecurity,” said Verene Kuhn, Global Innovators Community Head, World Economic Forum. “Metabase Q will be engaging in several workstreams that look to enhance cyber resilience globally.”

“Today’s cyber threats know no boundaries; they are global, relentless, and ever-evolving. In the face of such ubiquitous challenges, the defense too must be worldwide,” said Mauricio Benavides, CEO and Co-founder of Metabase Q. “Joining the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community underscores our commitment at Metabase Q to fostering a united, global defense against these digital adversaries. Together, we can pave the way for a more secure and resilient digital future for all.”

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Established in 1971 as a nonprofit foundation and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

About Metabase Q:

Metabase Q offers an end-to-end platform that enables businesses to manage, measure and mature their cybersecurity. The company’s unified platform integrates with customers’ existing infrastructure to enable advanced cybersecurity capabilities and processes. Funded by world-class investors, including SYN Ventures, GBM, and others, Metabase Q was started to make cybersecurity accessible, understandable, and manageable, especially for businesses in the Latin America market, but now has a presence globally.

