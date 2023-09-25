Home Business Wire MESTEC Wins Oracle® Global Leaders ISV of the Year Award
Business Wire

MESTEC Wins Oracle® Global Leaders ISV of the Year Award

di Business Wire

Award recognizes rapidly growing adoption of MESTEC by NetSuite customers and its momentum as the world’s fastest-growing MES solution

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MESTEC is excited to accept the Oracle Global Leaders ISV of the Year Award at this year’s Oracle CloudWorld Conference. At over 50% annual growth, MESTEC is leading the manufacturing software category and welcoming some of the world’s most innovative and valuable manufacturers to its pioneering SaaS MES platform. MESTEC’s primary focus on helping manufacturers gain performance across 80+ key manufacturing KPIs, along with its rapid deployment time, is fuelling customer migration to the platform.


MESTEC is part of the Eyelit Group, an emerging leader in manufacturing software platforms. Together with Eyelit advanced manufacturing software, the two platforms are seeing especially strong demand in semiconductor, automotive, medtech, aerospace and defence, battery, and solar industries. The platforms support all key manufacturing workflows including asset management, factory and equipment integration, automation, manufacturing execution (MES), recipe management, quality management, planning, scheduling, and business process management. The open and flexible architecture of the platforms enables seamless integration with Oracle NetSuite and other mission critical enterprise applications.

“The MESTEC team is energized by this award for its recognition of our progress in helping customers reimagine manufacturing software as fast to deploy, easy to integrate, and rapidly creating value through improved performance and new efficiencies,” said Mark Carleton CEO. “We have fully leveraged our SaaS architecture to enable customers to go live in just days rather than the traditional multi-month, complicated and expensive deployment process for traditional manufacturing software solutions. It has been rewarding to see Oracle NetSuite customers realize immediate integration of manufacturing data with financial and operational data and we look forward to deepening our partnership.”

About MESTEC

MESTEC, is the world’s fastest-growing manufacturing software platform (MES), helping many of the world’s most valuable and innovative brands make significant gains in manufacturing performance across an ever-expanding range of industries. MESTEC helps leading manufacturers achieve significant gains in advanced planning and scheduling, asset performance management, quality and compliance, manufacturing KPIs, inventory control and labour management. The MESTEC SaaS approach ensures that improvements can be delivered rapidly, with no up-front costs and fast-track deployment.

Contacts

For more information:

mestec.net
eyelit.com

Greg Saint James

VP of Global Marketing

Eyelit Group

gsaintjames@eyelit.com

Articoli correlati

Sprinklr Appoints New EVP of Customer Operations, Scott Harvey

Business Wire Business Wire -
Stripe and ServiceNow veteran, Scott Harvey, joins Sprinklr to help accelerate growth with expertise in optimizing customer-facing operations.NEW YORK--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

EOT Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Innovate Industrial Software for AI-Optimized Industrial Assets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Purpose-built for Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy, and ManufacturingSAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EOT, a leading intelligent industrial software provider, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Stellar Cyber Named a Top Cybersecurity Vendor Assisting MSSPs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform Powers 42 of Top 250 MSSPsSAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Stellar Cyber, the leading Open XDR...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php