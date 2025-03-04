Messagepoint Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Aspire CCM Technology Vendors Leaderboard for the Seventh Consecutive Year

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Messagepoint announced today that it has been recognized by Aspire Customer Communications Services as a leader in its 2025 Aspire Leaderboard™ for customer communications management (CCM) technology vendors for the seventh year in a row. Messagepoint’s AI-powered CCM platform earned a leadership position across multiple Aspire Leaderboards related to the CCM space, including:

Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM : Cloud-native CCM software solutions which are offered as a service (SaaS) and hosted and managed directly by the vendors

: Cloud-native CCM software solutions which are offered as a service (SaaS) and hosted and managed directly by the vendors AnyPrem CCM Software : CCM solutions that can be deployed on-prem or in a hosted, public, virtual private or hybrid cloud configuration

: CCM solutions that can be deployed on-prem or in a hosted, public, virtual private or hybrid cloud configuration Enterprise Communications Processing (ECP): Post-composition or downstream processing software which can orchestrate diverse input and print output streams

Messagepoint is a modern, intelligent cloud-based platform that makes it fast and easy for non-technical business users to create, manage and optimize customer communications within its no-code content hub. Powered by its proprietary AI engine, MARCIE (Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine), the platform offers content analytics, consolidation and optimization for plain language, reading levels, sentiment, brand adherence and language translation. Other unique capabilities drive efficiency in managing communications, including advanced content sharing and reuse capabilities, patented variation management and headless APIs that extend the delivery of complex personalized content beyond traditional composed documents to dynamic digital experiences.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Aspire in the CCM Leaderboard for the seventh straight year,” said Steve Biancaniello, founder and CEO of Messagepoint. “Messagepoint continues to lead the CCM space in providing intelligent, innovative solutions that address critical challenges in providing regulated customer communications. As an organization, we are committed to harnessing the power of AI and driving digital innovation so our customers can achieve substantial improvements in operational efficiency while delivering exceptional experiences.”

“Messagepoint was the first software vendor in the CCM industry to fully integrate generative AI into its platform, and its recent advancements in AI-based translation and translation accuracy checks leveraging advanced prompt engineering with multi-LLMs show again its innovative approach to solving real-life content challenges,” said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire CCS. “If you’re looking for a solution that enables business users to control complex, regulatory content at a very granular level and use AI to intelligently manage it at scale, Messagepoint is definitely a solution to consider."

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at www.aspireccs.com.

