Messagepoint Named Winner in 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for New Generative AI Capabilities for Optimizing Customer Communications

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Messagepoint announced today it has been named a winner for the second year in a row of Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Awards, in the generative AI subcategory. The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards identify and recognize the truly unique solutions that stand out in a crowded AI space. Messagepoint won for its Assisted Authoring, which harnesses the power of generative AI to help users create clearer, more consistent and compliant content faster than ever before. Messagepoint is recognized for being the first customer communications management (CCM) industry software provider to offer generative AI capabilities that support content optimization for plain language, reading levels, sentiment, length and translation.





Messagepoint’s proprietary AI Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE) plays a key role in that process by powering Assisted Authoring, which was initially released in 2020, along with semantic and syntactic algorithms to identify issues in reading levels, sentiment and brand consistency. In 2023, Messagepoint released new generative AI-powered capabilities to augment Assisted Authoring’s issue detection capabilities with content rewrites. Assisted Authoring now supports plain language rewrites that align with the new ISO standard, corrections for reading levels and sentiment and brand issues and can summarize content to reduce length while preserving its intended meaning. It also supports translation into more than 80 languages.

“We are truly honored to recognize Messagepoint with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

Messagepoint understands that AI security and control are paramount for regulated industries to accept the use of generative AI; therefore, Messagepoint’s content management platform does not expose customers’ Personally Identifiable Information (PII) used to generate personalized communications in the content management hub from which AI pulls data. This makes it impossible for customer data to be fed to a third-party generative AI solution, eliminating the risk of a data leak. In addition, guardrails have been established to ensure that customer content is not retained or used for training in large language model (LLM) platforms.

Additionally, Messagepoint’s AI team leveraged its nuanced understanding of regulated customer communications requirements to develop AI-engineered prompts that reliably produce high-quality results. This was a complex endeavor since the ISO plain language standard is multi-faceted, requiring the elimination of jargon, use of short sentences and paragraphs and standardized headings to make regulated communications more accessible and effective.

“We are profoundly thrilled to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year, which is a testament to our AI team’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the CCM domain,” said Atif Khan, vice president of AI & Data Science at Messagepoint. “As pioneers in incorporating generative AI within customer communications management, we remain committed to forging ahead, challenging the boundaries of what’s possible and delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the CCM industry. We eagerly anticipate setting new benchmarks and catalyzing transformative shifts that empower our clients to harness the full potential of advanced AI.”

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

