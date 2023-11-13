Messagepoint Announces Generative AI Capabilities for Translation and Plain Language Rewrites

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Messagepoint announced today enhancements to its generative AI capabilities to further support organizations in creating communications that are easy for customers to understand. As part of its Intelligent Content Hub for customer communications management, Messagepoint’s AI-powered Assisted Authoring will now support translation into over 80 languages and suggest content rewrites to align communications with the ISO standard for plain language. Messagepoint’s Assisted Authoring capabilities are governed by enterprise-grade controls that safely make it faster and easier for marketing and customer servicing teams to translate and optimize content, while still retaining complete control over the outgoing message.





“As organizations strive to make complex topics and communications more accessible, the time and effort to support multiple languages or rewrite communications using plain language principles can be prohibitive,” said Steve Biancaniello, founder and CEO of Messagepoint. “By leveraging generative AI in the controlled environment Messagepoint provides, organizations benefit from the speed and accuracy of AI-based translation and optimization without introducing risk. These capabilities represent a massive opportunity for organizations to better serve vulnerable populations and those with limited English proficiency.”

Plain language has been adopted by a wide range of industries and government agencies over the last three decades to make communications easier for the general public, vulnerable populations and those with limited English proficiency to understand. Research by Forrester has found that using plain language to communicate with customers can have a significant impact on customer loyalty in a variety of sectors including financial services. The ISO standard for plain language (ISO 24495-1) was published in June 2023, providing a definitive guideline for plain language principles. Messagepoint’s generative AI capabilities rewrite communications to align with the ISO standard by using familiar words and phrases, avoiding acronyms and jargon, using short, clear sentences and concise paragraphs, ordering content so the most important points appear first, using the active voice and personal pronouns, and using consistent headings to help introduce what comes next.

Translation of communications is mandated in some sectors, such as in areas of health and human services, health insurance and financial services, and represents costly, time intensive processes that can prevent wider adoption of the practice. Leveraging AI to support translation can greatly accelerate processes, reducing the cost and time required. Users of Messagepoint’s new translation feature will have the option to leverage capabilities based on either OpenAI or DeepL’s generative AI-based translation services from within the Messagepoint content hub.

Messagepoint’s Intelligent Content Hub offers a unique modular approach to content management that enables business users to manage content across all channels whether it is used in composed communications or delivered to a digital endpoint via headless APIs. The solution enables the reuse of common content components and templates across communications, increasing the efficiency, speed and accuracy of content authoring, optimization, translation and management. This means that common content which appears in multiple communications or across multiple channels only needs to be translated or optimized once, greatly reducing the overhead associated with these initiatives. By integrating translation and plain language into Messagepoint’s content management platform, customers can more efficiently manage the customer communication content update process.

Messagepoint’s proprietary AI engine, MARCIE (Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine), powers its Assisted Authoring capabilities which include content optimization capabilities for reading levels, sentiment, plain language, brand and length, as well as translation, content similarity analysis, tagging and other key functions in its content hub.

Messagepoint’s enhanced Assisted Authoring capabilities with support for translation and plain language content rewrites will be available on November 30, 2023.

