MessageGears Extends Direct Data Access to its Enhanced Mobile Push Solution

Redefines Cross-Channel Engagement for Enterprise Consumer Brands

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MessageGears, the leading cross-channel engagement platform for large consumer brands, today announced the integration of its native mobile push SDK and direct data access capabilities. MessageGears is the only customer engagement platform on the market that connects natively to an enterprise brand’s internal data cloud. This approach significantly reduces cost, increases speed, and delivers much richer cross-channel personalization – and that now fully extends to mobile push.





“At MessageGears, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in customer engagement,” said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. “Integrating our enhanced push solution with our direct data access is not just an advancement, it’s a transformation. It gives brands unprecedented control over their data and offers marketing autonomy in how they use customer data for mobile and cross-channel messaging. Plus, with direct data access, brands will never pay to move, copy, or store behavioral event data. This is a testament to MessageGears’ commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine the future of enterprise marketing.”

Key features include:

Behavioral event data: Provide behavioral event data instantly back to the data warehouse for increased cost saving, speed, and richer personalization.

Provide behavioral event data instantly back to the data warehouse for increased cost saving, speed, and richer personalization. Centralized marketing experience: Seamlessly manage and track campaigns across all channels, with advanced personalization and reusable templates, ensuring a streamlined and efficient marketing workflow .

Seamlessly manage and track campaigns across all channels, with advanced personalization and reusable templates, ensuring a streamlined and efficient marketing . Code-free personalization: MessageGears’ platform enables marketers to create highly personalized content effortlessly, making sophisticated marketing accessible to everyone.

MessageGears’ platform enables marketers to create highly personalized content effortlessly, making sophisticated marketing accessible to everyone. Preview with real data: Visualize a campaign’s impact before launch with the real-data preview feature. Test and optimize content using actual customer data, ensuring messages are both relevant and effective.

Visualize a campaign’s impact before launch with the real-data preview feature. Test and optimize content using actual customer data, ensuring messages are both relevant and effective. Effective content delivery: Deliver marketing messages smoothly and efficiently. MessageGears’ platform ensures high deliverability and engagement, powered by streamlined content creation and targeting capabilities.

Deliver marketing messages smoothly and efficiently. MessageGears’ platform ensures high deliverability and engagement, powered by streamlined content creation and targeting capabilities. Clear campaign tracking: Gain insights with real-time, detailed campaign tracking. Access comprehensive metrics on engagement, delivery, and performance, enabling informed marketing decisions and strategic optimizations.

Gain insights with real-time, detailed campaign tracking. Access comprehensive metrics on engagement, delivery, and performance, enabling informed marketing decisions and strategic optimizations. Enhanced customer acquisition and engagement: Elevate customer acquisition strategies by identifying and engaging anonymous visitors. Progressively profile and convert these visitors into known customers, leveraging MessageGears’ sophisticated targeting capabilities.

“Large consumer brands are realizing that harnessing their first-party data at scale to drive contextual and personalized consumer experiences is the future of marketing,” added Barnette. “At MessageGears, we believe in partnership with our enterprise customers to ensure we deliver the most sophisticated marketing technology to drive greater revenue and engagement, control the privacy and security of data, and remove inefficient technologies from their incumbent stack.”

This innovative extension empowers mobile app developers and marketers to set up and manage all dynamic content and personalization logic through one user interface. This makes executing cross-channel campaigns easier and more effective than ever for big B2C organizations that are managing high volumes of data across multiple channels.

To learn more about MessageGears’ mobile solutions, visit: messagegears.com/channel/mobile/

About MessageGears

MessageGears is the only data-connected cross-channel engagement platform built for today’s enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.

Contacts

Andy Prince



andy.prince@messagegears.com

512-289-4728