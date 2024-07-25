MessageGears Enhances Real-Time Analytics For Enterprise Brands

Comprehensive insights into customer behavior and campaign performance accessed directly from data warehouse for increased security, accuracy and responsiveness

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MessageGears, the leading data activation and engagement platform for enterprise brands, today announced enhancement of its analytics suite to provide comprehensive insights into customer behavior and campaign performance directly from an enterprise’s data warehouse. Direct access to the data warehouse gives marketing teams no-code access to analyze their customer behavior and performance of marketing campaigns – without reliance on BI or analyst teams. MessageGears’ analytics empowers marketing teams to respond quickly to customer behavior, reduces dependence on other internal teams and drastically improves data security.





“The ability to measure and adjust customer engagement efforts with a complete view of a brand’s internal enterprise data is tantamount to success for any organization,” said Elizabeth Weddle, Director of Product Marketing at MessageGears. “These enhancements to our analytics suite allow enterprise marketers to self-serve on their entire dataset – turning data from all of their internal tools into powerful intel to drive loyalty and engagement.”

MessageGears combines customer, product and engagement data into a complete view without the need to move data or maintain data pipelines. This eliminates fragmented views across multiple systems that require interpretation and cross-platform analysis. With MessageGears, marketers can use pre-built reports or build custom views in order to explore and experiment across channels and tactics.

Analytics enhancements include:

Rapid customer insights: Engagement insights for first-time purchasers; loyalty insights for repeat purchasers; engaged customers that frequently interact with marketing content.

Predictive segmentation: Churn risk insights for customers that are likely to leave without making a purchase; predicted lifetime value; predicted future purchase behaviors.

Cross-channel growth: Analysis of how different marketing channels contribute to overall list growth over time and where engagement overlaps.

This analytics innovation is the latest example of how MessageGears gives marketers the ability to access, activate and analyze their customer data without ever moving, copying or syncing it to a third-party cloud, like packaged CDPs, and other traditional tools. Collectively, these enhancements to the analytics suite, along with a direct-data approach, empower enterprise brands to adjust messaging quickly and meaningfully based on campaign performance.

Enterprises like Indeed, Chewy and GoDaddy leverage MessageGears to know and understand how their customers are behaving to fully engage buyers at all stages of their journey. To learn more about how MessageGears can help you gain insights into your customers, visit messagegears.com.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is a data activation and engagement platform that empowers enterprises to leverage their entire data set for seamless communication across multiple channels, including email, SMS, mobile and hundreds of third-party platforms. Our mission is to facilitate efficient and secure data access without the need for moving, copying or syncing. Founded with the goal of providing enterprise brands with direct access to their data, MessageGears’ composable approach eliminates latency, mitigates security risks and reduces costs associated with traditional ESPs, CDPs and marketing clouds. Leading enterprises like Best Buy, Chewy and T-Mobile trust MessageGears to manage and activate their customer data across diverse tech stacks. Discover how we drive ROI on messagegears.com.

