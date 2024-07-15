Message Broadcast Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Message Broadcast, a leading provider of customer engagement software for the electric utility industry, today announced the appointment of two executives to support its continued growth and product innovation: Ankit Chadha has joined as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Sid Shaik has joined as Senior Vice President of Product Management.





Message Broadcast automates communication workflows for the world’s leading companies, including approximately 50% of the top 25 electric utilities in the U.S. Its software platform enables utilities to orchestrate, personalize, and deliver customer communications at scale and across several critical use cases, including outages, payments, and energy efficiency. These hires follow the earlier appointments of Scott McClintock as Chief Revenue Officer and Alex Wiley as Chief Financial Officer, the announcement of Message Broadcast’s acquisition by OceanSound Partners and Energy Impact Partners (EIP), and the appointment of Maulik Datanwala as Chief Executive Officer.

“ I am excited to expand our leadership team at such a pivotal moment in Message Broadcast’s transformation as we align the business to deliver mission-critical products that modernize customer experiences in the electric utility industry,” said Maulik Datanwala. “ Both Ankit and Sid have proven track records of building high-performing teams and driving growth and professionalization in their respective functions. With their addition to our leadership team, we are well-positioned to drive market-defining product innovation and sustain our reputation for best-in-class customer experience.”

Ankit Chadha, SVP of Customer Operations, leads Message Broadcast’s customer operations efforts, including professional services, customer success, and customer support. He has two decades of customer operations experience in the enterprise software sector. Most recently, Ankit was the Vice President of Customer Operations at PowerSchool, a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Before joining PowerSchool in 2017, Ankit held senior roles across customer operations and professional services at Kofax and SumTotal Systems.

Sid Shaik, SVP of Product Management, leads Message Broadcast’s product organization and oversees product strategy and portfolio management. He has over 15 years of experience leading product organizations at several enterprise software companies. Before joining Message Broadcast, Sid was the Head of Product at Cloudera, where he held progressive product leadership roles. Earlier in his career, Sid held product leadership roles at TuneOps, Yahoo, and Qubole. He began his career as an engineer at Oracle.

About Message Broadcast

Message Broadcast is a leading provider of customer engagement software for electric utilities and other highly regulated industry sectors. With decades of domain expertise, Message Broadcast helps shape customers’ experiences through its omnichannel communication platform. Our software solutions drive increased customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, self-service, and conversion across several communication channels and critical use cases, including power outages, payments, and energy efficiency. Message Broadcast is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners and EIP. For more information, please visit www.messagebroadcast.com.

