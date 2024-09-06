MeriTalk Announces 2024 AI Honors Award Winners

Government and Industry Leaders Celebrated for Their Impacts on AI Innovation in Federal IT
ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, MeriTalk announced the winners of the 2024 AI Honors Awards. The awards recognize individuals in government and industry who are helping agencies realize the transformative power of AI on agency missions through experimentation, adoption, management, and partnership.
“These innovators are leading the charge in harnessing AI’s potential for government agencies,” said Caroline Boyd, principal, government programs at MeriTalk. “We’re proud to celebrate their work integrating and promoting this transformative technology to improve the future of government.”
This year’s winners are listed below.
Government
- Christopher Alvares, Department of Agriculture
- Austin Bazydlo, National Institutes of Health
- Luis Betancourt, Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- Alexis Bonnell, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Erika Botts, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Homeland Security
- Michael Boyce, Department of Homeland Security
- Amanda Bullock, Air Force Research Laboratory
- David Carroll, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Ntina Cooper, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Ivo Djoubrailov, Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Brian Erickson, U.S. Coast Guard
- Bryan Fossi, Naval Supply Systems Command, Department of the Navy
- Lynne Graves, Chief Data and AI Office, Department of the Air Force
- Jonathan Hart, Department of State
- Samantha Hubner, Office of Management and Budget
- Nathan Manzotti, General Services Administration, AI Community of Practice
- Kathryn Marchesini, Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, Department of Health and Human Services
- Anderson Monken, Federal Reserve Board of Governors
- Ola Olude-Afolabi, Department of Commerce
- Udaya Patnaik, Federal Acquisition Service, Information Technology Category, General Services Administration
- John (Erik) Peterson, Department of State
- Brian Post, Sandia National Laboratories
- Collen Roller, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Kim Sablon, Department of Defense
- Alicia Scott, Department of the Navy
- Erin Seghesio, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, Fisheries West Coast Region
- Vinay Singh, Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Samuel Stehle, Center for Analytics, Department of State
- Mario Stylianou, Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Commander Jonathan White, U.S. Coast Guard
- Alan Zavala, Social Security Administration
Industry
- Michael Adams, Carahsoft
- Brian Bird, Voyatek
- Cameron Chehreh, Intel Public Sector
- Greg Forrest, Lockheed Martin
- Sydney Gillen, ECS Technology
- Corey Hulen, Mattermost
- Zak Kidd, AskHumans
- Aparna Kumar, World Wide Technology
- Martin Lucero, Bright Star Solutions
- Pete Luongo, ServiceNow
- Matthew McDonald, ECS Technology
- Jay Meil, SAIC
- Felipe Millon, OpenAI
- Allen Scales, Torch Technologies Inc.
- Jim Smid, Palo Alto Networks
- Neal Soni, Prepared 911
- Eric Velte, ASRC Federal
Award winners will be recognized at the Innovation Intersection: Cyber and AI Honors event on October 3 at Planet Word in Washington, D.C. For more information on the awards and winners, visit https://www.meritalk.com/award/ai-honors-awards-2024/
About MeriTalk
The voice of tomorrow’s government today, MeriTalk is a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT. Our award-winning editorial team and world-class events and research staff produce unmatched news, analysis, and insight. The goal: a more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric government. MeriTalk connects with an audience of 160,000 Federal community contacts. For more information, visit https://www.meritalk.com/ or follow us on X, @MeriTalk. MeriTalk is a 300Brand organization.
