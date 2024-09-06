MeriTalk Announces 2024 AI Honors Award Winners

Government and Industry Leaders Celebrated for Their Impacts on AI Innovation in Federal IT

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, MeriTalk announced the winners of the 2024 AI Honors Awards. The awards recognize individuals in government and industry who are helping agencies realize the transformative power of AI on agency missions through experimentation, adoption, management, and partnership.





“These innovators are leading the charge in harnessing AI’s potential for government agencies,” said Caroline Boyd, principal, government programs at MeriTalk. “We’re proud to celebrate their work integrating and promoting this transformative technology to improve the future of government.”

This year’s winners are listed below.

Government

Christopher Alvares, Department of Agriculture

Austin Bazydlo, National Institutes of Health

Luis Betancourt, Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Alexis Bonnell, Air Force Research Laboratory

Erika Botts, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Homeland Security

Michael Boyce, Department of Homeland Security

Amanda Bullock, Air Force Research Laboratory

David Carroll, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Ntina Cooper, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Ivo Djoubrailov, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Brian Erickson, U.S. Coast Guard

Bryan Fossi, Naval Supply Systems Command, Department of the Navy

Lynne Graves, Chief Data and AI Office, Department of the Air Force

Jonathan Hart, Department of State

Samantha Hubner, Office of Management and Budget

Nathan Manzotti, General Services Administration, AI Community of Practice

Kathryn Marchesini, Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, Department of Health and Human Services

Anderson Monken, Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Ola Olude-Afolabi, Department of Commerce

Udaya Patnaik, Federal Acquisition Service, Information Technology Category, General Services Administration

John (Erik) Peterson, Department of State

Brian Post, Sandia National Laboratories

Collen Roller, Air Force Research Laboratory

Kim Sablon, Department of Defense

Alicia Scott, Department of the Navy

Erin Seghesio, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, Fisheries West Coast Region

Vinay Singh, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Samuel Stehle, Center for Analytics, Department of State

Mario Stylianou, Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Commander Jonathan White, U.S. Coast Guard

Alan Zavala, Social Security Administration

Industry

Michael Adams, Carahsoft

Brian Bird, Voyatek

Cameron Chehreh, Intel Public Sector

Greg Forrest, Lockheed Martin

Sydney Gillen, ECS Technology

Corey Hulen, Mattermost

Zak Kidd, AskHumans

Aparna Kumar, World Wide Technology

Martin Lucero, Bright Star Solutions

Pete Luongo, ServiceNow

Matthew McDonald, ECS Technology

Jay Meil, SAIC

Felipe Millon, OpenAI

Allen Scales, Torch Technologies Inc.

Jim Smid, Palo Alto Networks

Neal Soni, Prepared 911

Eric Velte, ASRC Federal

Award winners will be recognized at the Innovation Intersection: Cyber and AI Honors event on October 3 at Planet Word in Washington, D.C. For more information on the awards and winners, visit https://www.meritalk.com/award/ai-honors-awards-2024/

