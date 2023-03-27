<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Merit Awards Announces Winners of Its Telecom Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.

“There was an overwhelming volume Merit Awards Telecom submissions this year which clearly is a reflection of the innovations and technology advancements the industry has made over the last year,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing further progress throughout the year.”

Merit Awards for Telecom winners are:

5G Advancements:

Gold: Segra
Silver: Movandi
Bronze: Qualcomm

AI/Analytics/Automation

Gold: Juniper Networks
Silver: Amazon
Bronze: Amdocs

Apps

Gold: UnfoldLabs – SecureME
Silver: TodayTix
Bronze: Verimatrix

Cloud Services

Gold: 2bcloud
Silver: NIO, Inc.

Devices

Gold: MCE Systems
Silver: Asus Routers

Digital Divide

Gold: GeoLinks
Silver: Qwilt

EDGE Computing

Gold: ZEDEDA
Silver: Edgeconnex

Government

Gold: SOMA Global
Silver: Epirus Inc.

IoT

Gold: Quectel
Silver: Telit Cinterion
Bronze: Morse Micro

Mobile Tech

Gold: Vodafone Business US Device Lifecycle Management (DLM)
Silver: Clickatell
Bronze: Freshwave

Network Test & Measurement

Gold: Menlo Micro
Silver: Keysight

Next Gen Deployment Wireline

Gold: RtBrick

Next Gen Deployment Wireless

Gold: Segra

Private Wireless Network

Gold: Federated Wireless

Security

Gold: Fidelis Cybersecurity
Silver: Axiado
Bronze: Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH Secure Communication Solution

Tech4Good

Gold: Quectel
Silver: BT

The 2023 Merit Awards for Communications is now open.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

Contacts

Merit Awards

info@merit-awards.com

