Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Technology Awards

“We’re thrilled to announce the outstanding winners of the 2023 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in harnessing the power of technology but have also set new benchmarks for excellence,” said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. “The remarkable achievements by each winner stand as a testament to the transformative potential of technology, and we congratulate this year’s recipients.”

2023 Merit Awards for Technology winners are:

Category: AI

Generative AI



Gold: Dialpad

Silver: Concentrix

For Operations



Gold: JustPaid

Silver: Frame AI

Leadership



Gold: Talk Shop Media

Decision Intelligence



Gold: Yieldmo

Platforms



Gold: Iterate.ai’s Interplay platform

Business Intelligence and Analytics



Gold: Pricefx

Silver: LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Computer Vision



Gold: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Services



Gold: Turing

Hardware



Gold: Untether AI

Software



Gold: WK ELM Solutions

Category: AutoTech



Gold: Cognosos

Category: BioTech



Gold: OncoHost

Category: Cloud Services



Gold: iFOLIO

Category: Crypto



Gold: Xive

Category: Cybersecurity

Gold: XPN

Silver: HYPR

Bronze: NordLayer

Research:



Gold: Regula Document Reader SDK

Data Protection:



Gold: Nio

Category: Ecommerce



Gold: GroupBy

Category: Education

Gold: Kahoot!

Silver: MediaVillage Education Foundation

Bronze: Labster

Software



Gold: Ellucian

Category: Energy



Gold: Scala Data Centers

Category: Enterprise



Gold: Viral Nation

Silver: Vcinity

Bronze: ICCPP GROUP

Category: FinTech

Gold: Tipalti

Silver: Charitable Impact

Bronze: Mercuryo

Platforms:



Gold: Momnt

Silver: DailyPay

Capital Finance:



Gold: Raistone

Category: Gaming



Gold: Immutable

Category: Hardware



Gold: Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Silver: VOOPOO

Bronze: ICEWAVE

Category: HealthTech

Gold: TimelyCare

Silver: Azalea Health

Bronze: MotionMD®

At Home Care:



Gold: Eitan Medical

Hardware:



Gold: Lexie Hearing

Preventive Care:



Gold: Akido

Platform:



Gold: Clearwave

Senior Care:



Gold: Nobi

Category: Information Security



Gold: TuxCare

Category: Infrastructure



Gold: Advantest Cloud Solutions (ACS)

Category: Media



Gold: MarketMaker

Silver: Disguise Systems Limited

Category: Metaverse



Gold: Concentrix

Silver: Vatom Mobile App

Bronze: BZAR

Category: Products/Electronics



Gold: VOOPOO

Category: Robotics



Gold: Infinity Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Category: Software and Apps

Gold: ShopShops

Silver: AmericanTCS

Bronze: Rocket Software

Automation:



Gold: Plex, by Rockwell Automation

Engineering:



Gold: LinearB

Silver: The Scene

Bronze: Veryon

Platform:



Gold: Alpine IQ

Silver: CMiC

Bronze: Insoundz Revive

Category: Technology Innovation



Gold: CCH Axcess Engagement suite / Wolters Kluwer

Silver: Mattiq

Bronze: CASPR Technologies

Augmented Reality:



Gold: ARVIS®

Enterprise:



Gold: Graphiant

Silver: Trimble Path Planning Technology

Platforms:



Gold: Boston Metal

Silver: ParcelShield

Bronze: RCKRBX

Category: Telecom



Gold: IDI Billing Solutions

Silver: RtBrick

Bronze: Zayo Group

The 2023 www.merit-awards.com is now open.

