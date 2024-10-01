MeridianLink to Highlight Company’s Digital Progression Model at Jack Henry Connect 2024

Wes Zauner will share recent successes from financial institutions that have adopted a data-driven decision-making approach to boost growth and improve consumer satisfaction.

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink®, (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that Wes Zauner, Vice President of Product, will be presenting during the second day of Jack Henry™ Connect at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Attendees can join the session titled “Getting Ready for Tomorrow: Practical Steps to Digital Progression” at 11 a.m. on October 8, where Zauner will showcase how financial institutions of all sizes and at different levels of digital maturity can realize the full potential of adopting a digital ecosystem using the Company’s recently launched Digital Progression Model.





With an innovative framework built on 25 years of experience, data, and marketplace partnerships, MeridianLink’s Digital Progression Model enables banks and credit unions to assess their current digital state, identify growth opportunities, and chart their path to achieve that growth — all while effectively meeting the expectations of modern consumers.

“I look forward to sharing practical steps to the digital progression journey with the industry’s leading players at Jack Henry Connect,” said Zauner. “MeridianLink’s Digital Progression Model allows financial institutions to plot a sustainable path toward successful digital growth, enabling them to optimize the consumer experience and to drive share-of-wallet growth through best practices like instant decisioning, process automation, and becoming a data-first organization. It will be a valuable resource for the industry, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase it with the attendees at Connect.”

The presentation will provide attendees with actionable insights and strategies to address the five key areas instrumental for enabling continued digital growth:

Consumer Experience: Enhancing the overall consumer journey and satisfaction through digital tools. Data-Centricity: Collecting, analyzing, and using data to help drive informed business decisions, optimize workflows, enhance experiences, and support compliance in a data-first culture. Share-of-Wallet Growth: Adopting technology that increases the share of financial products held by existing customers. Instant Decisioning: Improving the speed and accuracy of decision-making processes. Process Automation: Streamlining operations through advanced automation techniques.

MeridianLink is looking forward to participating in Jack Henry Connect, a premier conference that convenes leaders from across the financial services industry to network, attend engaging sessions, and hear from well-known keynote speakers. With a partnership spanning over 15 years, MeridianLink and Jack Henry have collaboratively served a broad cross-section of the bank and credit union market segment. Together, the companies provide financial institutions with innovative solutions to enhance key processes such as account opening, loan origination, and cross-selling. These efforts help institutions drive revenue growth, maximize operational efficiencies, expand accountholder relationships, improve regulatory compliance, and transform insights into revenue-generating campaigns.

Conference attendees are invited to meet the MeridianLink team at Booth 919 to discover how they can drive growth, enhance efficiency, and reduce risk through a proven process and tailored solutions that align with their unique priorities, resources, and timelines.

To learn more about how MeridianLink’s products can drive digital progression for financial institutions, visit: meridianlink.com

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fin techs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health.

Additional information is available at http://www.jackhenry.com

