MeridianLink Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“We experienced strong demand for our software solutions in Q2, with solid bookings momentum and successful services delivery, both in-line with our strategic investment in our Go-To-Market engine and Services capabilities,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “Given the power of our configurable digital lending platform, we see customers continuing to choose MeridianLink® One to accelerate growth and best position their businesses to win.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $75.4 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year

Lending software solutions revenue of $55.8 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year

Operating income of $1.5 million, or 2% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income of $11.9 million, or 16% of revenue

Net loss of $(5.2) million, or (7)% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million, or 36% of revenue

Cash flows from operations of $61.1 million and free cash flow of $51.4 million, in each case for the last twelve month period

Business and Operating Highlights:

Revenue of $75.4 million for the quarter included a one-time $2.3 million reduction in revenue related to a commercial dispute of a contract acquired through a past acquisition. Without this reduction, MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue would have been $77.7 million, growing 6% year-over-year and in-line with our guidance.

MeridianLink propelled the cross-sell momentum of MeridianLink One, signing fourteen MeridianLink® Consumer customers on to our MeridianLink® Mortgage solution in the first half of the year.

The Company announced the go-live of Space Coast Credit Union, the third largest credit union in Florida, on MeridianLink® Insight, our business intelligence tool . As a result, instant approvals at Space Coast Credit Union increased by over 25% and approximately 95% of all loan applications are now processed and decided within one day.

. As a result, instant approvals at Space Coast Credit Union increased by over 25% and approximately 95% of all loan applications are now processed and decided within one day. MeridianLink won its largest new logo platform customer in the last twelve months with a credit union looking to supercharge growth across their portfolio with the purchase of MeridianLink® Consumer, Opening, Auto, Home Equity, and Business.

The Company improved the innovative functionality of MeridianLink One by enhancing its Advanced Decisioning capabilities, adding a digital banking integration with MeridianLink® Engage, and automating loan and account cross-selling.

MeridianLink added a partner integration with PortX to rapidly integrate with other core providers, which accelerates our customers’ end-to-end lending process, driving automation for the lender and faster decisioning for the consumer.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 1, 2023, the Company issues third quarter financial guidance and updates full year 2023 financial guidance as follows:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $76.0 million to $78.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $27.0 million to $29.0 million

Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $302.0 million to $306.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $104.0 million to $108.0 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter results today, August 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 259-6580 from North America toll-free or the International number of (416) 764-8624 with Conference ID 93721775. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink’s website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, by dialing (877) 674-7070 from North America or the International number of (416) 764-8692 with Playback Passcode 721775.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK), headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Operational Measures Definitions

We reference bookings, which is an internal operational measure of the business. Bookings is defined as the total of the minimum annual contracted value for newly sold capabilities of our software-as-a-service, or SaaS, products over a given time period, inclusive of any corresponding vendor fees owed to Third Parties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs.

Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs, and the effect of income taxes on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%.

The Company employs a structural long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% for greater consistency across reporting periods, eliminating effects of items not directly related to the Company’s operating structure that may vary in size and frequency. This long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate is determined by analyzing a mix of historical and projected tax filing positions, assumes no additional acquisitions during the projection period, and takes into account various factors, including the Company’s anticipated tax structure, its tax positions in different jurisdictions, and current impacts from key U.S. legislation where the Company operates. We will reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as significant alterations in the U.S. tax environment, substantial changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other shifts in the Company’s strategy or business operations.

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, “Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers,” which we early adopted on January 1, 2022 on a prospective basis. As of June 30, 2023, the remaining deferred revenue from acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08 was less than $0.1 million, which will be recognized on a straight line basis through December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology.

Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and depreciation and amortization, as applicable.

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software).

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, future economic and market conditions, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, our restructuring plan, including expected associated timing, benefits, and costs, our ability to retain and attract customers and product partners, potential losses related to any commercial disputes, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions and anticipated results of those solutions for our customers, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,872 $ 55,780 Accounts receivable, net 35,104 32,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,313 9,447 Escrow deposit — 30,000 Total current assets 155,289 128,132 Property and equipment, net 3,491 4,245 Right of use assets 1,671 2,185 Intangible assets, net 274,208 297,475 Deferred tax assets, net 17,886 13,939 Goodwill 608,576 608,657 Other assets 5,003 4,524 Total assets $ 1,066,124 $ 1,059,157 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,149 $ 1,249 Accrued liabilities 30,783 32,500 Deferred revenue 26,302 16,945 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,545 3,505 Total current liabilities 64,779 54,199 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 421,808 423,404 Long-term deferred revenue 841 1,141 Other long-term liabilities 845 1,322 Total liabilities 488,273 480,066 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 81,167,660 and 80,644,452 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 132 128 Additional paid-in capital 636,193 621,396 Accumulated deficit (58,474 ) (42,433 ) Total stockholders’ equity 577,851 579,091 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,066,124 $ 1,059,157

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 75,415 $ 72,987 $ 152,550 $ 145,741 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 23,984 23,376 47,485 44,480 Amortization of developed technology 4,510 3,850 8,964 7,284 Total cost of revenues 28,494 27,226 56,449 51,764 Gross profit 46,921 45,761 96,101 93,977 Operating expenses: General and administrative 24,409 20,806 46,964 38,993 Research and development 11,754 10,487 25,566 18,896 Sales and marketing 8,558 5,465 16,771 10,208 Acquisition related costs — 103 — 2,386 Restructuring related costs 717 — 3,621 — Total operating expenses 45,438 36,861 92,922 70,483 Operating income 1,483 8,900 3,179 23,494 Other (income) expense, net: Other income (784 ) (216 ) (1,254 ) (379 ) Interest expense, net 9,316 5,436 18,347 9,794 Total other expense, net 8,532 5,220 17,093 9,415 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (7,049 ) 3,680 (13,914 ) 14,079 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,819 ) 1,508 (3,018 ) 4,428 Net (loss) income $ (5,230 ) $ 2,172 $ (10,896 ) $ 9,651 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.12 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 80,911,113 80,418,520 80,786,427 80,197,832 Diluted 80,911,113 82,223,181 80,786,427 82,251,322

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription fees $ 63,770 $ 63,529 $ 130,175 $ 126,998 Professional services 9,002 6,665 17,437 13,777 Other 2,643 2,793 4,938 4,966 Total $ 75,415 $ 72,987 $ 152,550 $ 145,741

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Lending software solutions $ 55,778 $ 51,668 $ 113,779 $ 100,835 Data verification software solutions 19,637 21,319 38,771 44,906 Total (1) $ 75,415 $ 72,987 $ 152,550 $ 145,741 % Growth attributable to: Lending software solutions 6 % 9 % Data verification software (3 )% (4 )% Total % growth 3 % 5 % (1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market: Lending software solutions 13 % 7 % 12 % 7 % Data verification software 61 % 64 % 61 % 67 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 26 % 24 % 25 % 26 %

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (10,896 ) $ 9,651 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,955 26,376 Provision for expected credit losses 441 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 669 1,429 Share-based compensation expense 13,893 9,247 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 135 Deferred income taxes (4,192 ) 4,025 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,640 ) (8,806 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,395 ) 661 Accounts payable 2,955 (1,059 ) Accrued liabilities (1,663 ) (2,065 ) Deferred revenue 9,058 8,076 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,185 47,670 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired – Beanstalk Networks L.L.C. 326 — Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – StreetShares, Inc. — (23,059 ) Return (payment) of escrow deposit 30,000 (30,000 ) Capitalized software additions (4,562 ) (4,079 ) Purchases of property and equipment (305 ) (480 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 25,459 (57,618 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (5,145 ) (193 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,025 186 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 793 922 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of RSUs (1,050 ) — Principal payments of long-term debt (2,175 ) (1,088 ) Payment of Regulation A+ investor note — (3,265 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,552 ) (3,438 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 53,092 (13,386 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 55,780 113,645 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,872 $ 100,259

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 17,955 $ 8,337 Cash paid for income taxes 2,577 762 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions $ 136 $ 188 Purchase price allocation adjustment related to income tax effects for StreetShares acquisition 245 — Vesting of RSAs and RSUs 5 38 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 3 93 Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination — 3,265 Initial recognition of operating lease liability — 3,372 Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset — 2,627

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 1,483 $ 8,900 $ 3,179 $ 23,494 Add: Share-based compensation expense 9,367 5,439 14,556 9,247 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 322 3 448 148 Add: Restructuring related costs 717 — 3,621 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs — 99 — 2,386 Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,889 $ 14,441 $ 21,804 $ 35,275 Operating margin 2 % 12 % 2 % 16 % Non-GAAP operating margin 16 % 20 % 14 % 24 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (5,230 ) $ 2,172 $ (10,896 ) $ 9,651 Add: Share-based compensation expense 9,367 5,439 14,556 9,247 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 322 3 448 148 Add: Restructuring related costs 717 — 3,621 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs — 99 — 2,386 Add: Income tax effect on non-GAAP items (2,497 ) (1,330 ) (4,470 ) (2,827 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,679 $ 6,383 $ 3,259 $ 18,605 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 0.03 0.08 0.04 0.23 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 80,911,113 80,418,520 80,786,427 80,197,832 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 83,487,132 82,223,181 82,994,599 82,251,322 Net (loss) income margin (7 )% 3 % (7 )% 7 % Non-GAAP net income margin 4 % 9 % 2 % 13 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (5,230 ) $ 2,172 $ (10,896 ) $ 9,651 Interest expense 9,316 5,436 18,347 9,794 Taxes (1,819 ) 1,508 (3,018 ) 4,428 Depreciation and amortization 14,424 13,472 28,955 26,376 Share-based compensation expense 9,367 5,439 14,556 9,247 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 322 3 448 148 Restructuring related costs 717 — 3,621 — Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs — 99 — 2,386 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 19 55 39 119 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,116 $ 28,184 $ 52,052 $ 62,149 Net (loss) income margin (7 )% 3 % (7 )% 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 39 % 34 % 43 %

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 28,494 $ 27,226 $ 56,449 $ 51,764 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,157 1,251 2,009 2,215 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 88 — 109 54 Less: Amortization of developed technology 4,510 3,850 8,964 7,284 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 22,739 $ 22,125 $ 45,367 $ 42,211 Cost of revenue as a % of revenue 38 % 37 % 37 % 36 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue as a % of revenue 30 % 30 % 30 % 29 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ 24,409 $ 20,806 $ 46,964 $ 38,993 Less: Share-based compensation expense 5,231 2,396 7,494 3,777 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 107 — 158 33 Less: Depreciation expense 495 580 990 1,141 Less: Amortization of intangibles 9,419 9,042 19,001 17,951 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 9,157 $ 8,788 $ 19,321 $ 16,091 General and administrative as a % of revenue 32 % 29 % 31 % 27 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 12 % 12 % 13 % 11 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development $ 11,754 $ 10,487 $ 25,566 $ 18,896 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,875 1,288 3,658 2,365 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 97 1 125 40 Non-GAAP research and development $ 9,782 $ 9,198 $ 21,783 $ 16,491 Research and development as a % of revenue 16 % 14 % 17 % 13 % Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 13 % 13 % 14 % 11 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ 8,558 $ 5,465 $ 16,771 $ 10,208 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,104 504 1,395 890 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 30 2 56 21 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 7,424 $ 4,959 $ 15,320 $ 9,297 Sales and marketing as a % of revenue 11 % 7 % 11 % 7 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 10 % 7 % 10 % 6 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,104 $ 12,807 $ 34,185 $ 47,670 Less: Capitalized software 2,638 2,557 4,562 4,079 Less: Capital expenditures 171 61 305 480 Free cash flow $ 3,295 $ 10,189 $ 29,318 $ 43,111

