MeridianLink Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $79.4 million grows 7% year-over-year

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MLNK--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, MeridianLink’s Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $129.5 million of its common stock.



“MeridianLink® finished the year strongly, with record bookings despite a challenging macro environment, which is continued evidence of customers turning to MeridianLink® One to implement digital lending strategies that win," said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “Our dedication to customer success paired with our focus on execution has solidified our position as the leading digital lending platform for mid-market financial institutions. Looking forward, we are deploying capital into the business to drive demand and accelerate revenue growth. With our solid foundation and incremental investment, we believe we are well-positioned to scale the business in 2025 and beyond.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $79.4 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year
  • Lending software solutions revenue of $63.8 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year
  • Operating loss of $(0.2) million, or 0% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $17.8 million, or 22% of revenue
  • Net loss of $(7.7) million, or (10)% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 million, or 42% of revenue
  • Cash flows from operations of $13.8 million, or 17% of revenue, and free cash flow of $12.1 million, or 15% of revenue

2024 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $316.3 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year
  • Lending software solutions revenue of $249.3 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year
  • Operating income of $4.6 million, or 1% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $67.7 million, or 21% of revenue
  • Net loss of $(29.8) million, or (9)% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of $130.7 million, or 41% of revenue
  • Cash flows from operations of $77.8 million, or 25% of revenue, and free cash flow of $70.3 million, or 22% of revenue

Business and Operating Highlights:

  • MeridianLink finished the year strong with a healthy pipeline and record bookings driven by demand for MeridianLink® One, demonstrating the success of our land and expand strategy.
  • In the quarter, fifteen customers selected MeridianLink® Access, demonstrating continued demand for our enhanced Point-of-Sale solution that provides personalized, digital consumer experiences.
  • MeridianLink achieved the best new logo quarter in two years, including a significant deal with an $8 billion bank who purchased both MeridianLink® Mortgage and Consumer to enable cross-selling and their digital transformation efforts.
  • MeridianLink launched a new Share-of-Wallet add-on for MeridianLink® Consumer and Opening customers, which FedChoice Federal Credit Union implemented, resulting in conversion rates of up to 9% for their campaigns.
  • MeridianLink announced a new partnership with ScoreNavigator, an advanced credit report analysis tool, providing our customers with a more efficient screening and communication platform to increase application approval opportunities for lenders.

Stock Repurchase Program

Our board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $129.5 million of the Company’s common stock in February 2025. The program is effective immediately and supersedes all prior authorized stock repurchase programs. There was an aggregate of approximately $29.7 million remaining for repurchase under the prior stock repurchase programs. Stock repurchases are subject to the Company’s discretion based on various factors, including market conditions.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, March 6, 2025, the Company issues full year 2025 financial guidance as follows:

Full Year 2025:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $326.0 million to $334.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $131.5 million to $137.5 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results today, March 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 549-8228 from North America toll-free or the International number of (289) 819-1520 with Conference ID 31623. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink’s website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by dialing (888) 660-6264 from North America or the International number of (289) 819-1325 with Playback Passcode 31623.

MeridianLink uses its investor relations website (https://ir.meridianlink.com), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts, blog posts on its website, as well as its social media channels, such as its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/meridianlink), X (formerly Twitter) feed (@meridianlink), and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MeridianLink/), as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information contained on or accessible through the websites is not incorporated by reference into this release, and links for these websites are inactive textual references only.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Operational Measures Definitions

We reference bookings, which is an internal operational measure of the business. Bookings is defined as the minimum annual contracted value, or ACV, of newly sold capabilities of our software-as-a-service, or SaaS, products and professional services orders, inclusive of any corresponding fees owed to Third Parties. Bookings is a useful metric as it reflects the SaaS and services that have not been delivered. Management uses bookings to plan their go-to-market and services activities and inform product development efforts.

We reference ACV and ACV release, which are internal operational measures of the business. In any given period, ACV represents the minimum annualized SaaS revenue commitment from fully activated contracts in effect for customers at the end of the applicable period. ACV release is the portion of ACV that is recognized as subscription revenue throughout the twelve-month period beginning on the date after our software solutions are fully implemented. ACV and ACV release are useful to investors in assessing the growth and trajectory of our business. ACV and ACV release are used by management in financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our public offering, charges and gains in connection with litigation unrelated to our core business, expenses related to debt modification, restructuring related costs, expenses for services performed by a third party consultant relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, and third party acquisition related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is Non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue.
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our public offering, charges and gains in connection with litigation unrelated to our core business, expenses related to debt modification, restructuring related costs, expenses for services performed by a third party consultant relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, third party acquisition related costs, and the effect of income taxes, on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue.

    The Company employs a structural long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% for greater consistency across reporting periods, eliminating effects of items not directly related to the Company's operating structure that may vary in size and frequency. This long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate is determined by analyzing a mix of historical and projected tax filing positions, assumes no additional acquisitions during the projection period and does not include the impact from the partial deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and takes into account various factors, including the Company’s anticipated tax structure, its tax positions in different jurisdictions, and current impacts from key U.S. legislation where the Company operates. We will reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as significant alterations in the U.S. tax environment, substantial changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other shifts in the Company’s strategy or business operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our public offering, charges and gains in connection with litigation unrelated to our core business, expenses related to debt modification, restructuring related costs, expenses for services performed by a third party consultant relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, third party acquisition-related costs and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, “Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers,” which we early adopted on January 1, 2022 on a prospective basis. Deferred revenue from acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08 was recognized on a straight line basis through December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by total GAAP revenue.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our public offering, charges in connection with litigation unrelated to our core business, expenses related to debt modification, expenses for services performed by a third party consultant relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, third party acquisition related costs, and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, as applicable.
  • Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow provided by operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and GAAP capitalized software additions (Capitalized Software).

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, future economic and market conditions, our strategic initiatives, our stock repurchase programs, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our ability to drive demand and accelerate revenue growth, our ability to scale in 2025, the strength of our pipeline, our ability to retain and attract customers and product partners, the benefit to us and our customers of integrations with our product partners, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions and anticipated results of those solutions for our customers, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

As of

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,765

 

 

$

80,441

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

34,422

 

 

 

32,412

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,973

 

 

 

11,574

 

Total current assets

 

138,160

 

 

 

124,427

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,167

 

 

 

3,337

 

Right of use assets, net

 

1,095

 

 

 

1,140

 

Intangible assets, net

 

201,522

 

 

 

251,060

 

Goodwill

 

610,063

 

 

 

610,063

 

Other assets

 

8,326

 

 

 

6,224

 

Total assets

$

961,333

 

 

$

996,251

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,798

 

 

$

4,405

 

Accrued liabilities

 

29,383

 

 

 

30,673

 

Deferred revenue

 

17,170

 

 

 

17,224

 

Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs

 

3,678

 

 

 

3,542

 

Total current liabilities

 

57,029

 

 

 

55,844

 

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

 

464,922

 

 

 

420,004

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

11,287

 

 

 

10,823

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

75

 

 

 

792

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

527

 

 

 

541

 

Total liabilities

$

533,840

 

 

$

488,004

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 76,049,681 and 78,447,701 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

127

 

 

 

129

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

709,057

 

 

 

654,634

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(281,691

)

 

 

(146,516

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

427,493

 

 

 

508,247

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

961,333

 

 

$

996,251

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues, net

$

79,437

 

 

$

74,579

 

 

$

316,298

 

 

$

303,617

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and services

 

21,766

 

 

 

20,389

 

 

 

89,273

 

 

 

90,362

 

Amortization of developed technology

 

4,863

 

 

 

4,641

 

 

 

19,255

 

 

 

18,129

 

Total cost of revenues

 

26,629

 

 

 

25,030

 

 

 

108,528

 

 

 

108,491

 

Gross profit

 

52,808

 

 

 

49,549

 

 

 

207,770

 

 

 

195,126

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

32,393

 

 

 

22,481

 

 

 

116,458

 

 

 

92,663

 

Research and development

 

10,045

 

 

 

10,703

 

 

 

39,454

 

 

 

47,517

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,687

 

 

 

9,580

 

 

 

43,182

 

 

 

35,792

 

Restructuring related costs

 

(139

)

 

 

 

 

 

4,040

 

 

 

3,621

 

Total operating expenses

 

52,986

 

 

 

42,764

 

 

 

203,134

 

 

 

179,593

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(178

)

 

 

6,785

 

 

 

4,636

 

 

 

15,533

 

Other (income) expense, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

(961

)

 

 

(1,433

)

 

 

(4,924

)

 

 

(4,029

)

Interest expense

 

8,880

 

 

 

10,031

 

 

 

38,424

 

 

 

38,158

 

Total other expense, net

 

7,919

 

 

 

8,598

 

 

 

33,500

 

 

 

34,129

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(8,097

)

 

 

(1,813

)

 

 

(28,864

)

 

 

(18,596

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(352

)

 

 

27,761

 

 

 

908

 

 

 

23,943

 

Net loss

$

(7,745

)

 

$

(29,574

)

 

$

(29,772

)

 

$

(42,539

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.53

)

Diluted

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.53

)

Weighted average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

75,629,246

 

 

 

78,767,040

 

 

 

76,270,632

 

 

 

80,349,895

 

Diluted

 

75,629,246

 

 

 

78,767,040

 

 

 

76,270,632

 

 

 

80,349,895

 

Net Revenues by Major Source

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Subscription fees

$

65,208

 

$

61,999

 

$

264,410

 

$

256,787

Professional services

 

10,762

 

 

10,107

 

 

39,477

 

 

36,250

Other

 

3,467

 

 

2,473

 

 

12,411

 

 

10,580

Total

$

79,437

 

$

74,579

 

$

316,298

 

$

303,617

Net Revenues by Solution Type

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Lending software solutions

$

63,777

 

 

$

59,471

 

$

249,329

 

 

$

232,199

Data verification software solutions

 

15,660

 

 

 

15,108

 

 

66,969

 

 

 

71,418

Total

$

79,437

 

 

$

74,579

 

$

316,298

 

 

$

303,617

% Growth (decline) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lending software solutions

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

6

%

 

 

Data verification software

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

Total % growth

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

4

%

 

 

Percent Revenue Related to the Mortgage Loan Market

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Lending software solutions

11

%

 

13

%

 

11

%

 

12

%

Data verification software

57

%

 

56

%

 

56

%

 

59

%

Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market

20

%

 

22

%

 

20

%

 

23

%

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(29,772

)

 

$

(42,539

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

1,358

 

 

 

1,860

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

56,894

 

 

 

55,969

 

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts

 

4,056

 

 

 

3,342

 

Provision for expected credit losses

 

778

 

 

 

930

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

653

 

 

 

1,085

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

51,355

 

 

 

30,550

 

Deferred income taxes

 

464

 

 

 

23,630

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

102

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(2,183

)

 

 

(443

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(5,655

)

 

 

(7,007

)

Accounts payable

 

2,435

 

 

 

3,170

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(1,912

)

 

 

(2,514

)

Deferred revenue

 

(771

)

 

 

(69

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

77,802

 

 

 

67,964

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capitalized software additions

 

(7,092

)

 

 

(9,250

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(367

)

 

 

(943

)

Return of escrow deposit

 

 

 

 

30,000

 

Funds received in connection with former business combination

 

 

 

 

1,219

 

Funds paid in connection with former business combination

 

 

 

 

(1,219

)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired – Beanstalk Networks LLC

 

 

 

 

326

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(7,459

)

 

 

20,133

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(104,847

)

 

 

(61,171

)

Excise taxes paid on share repurchases

 

(403

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

6,885

 

 

 

2,373

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

1,807

 

 

 

1,679

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(5,886

)

 

 

(1,667

)

Principal payments of debt

 

(4,660

)

 

 

(4,350

)

Proceeds from debt issuance

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

(840

)

 

 

 

Payments of deferred offering costs

 

(75

)

 

 

(300

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(58,019

)

 

 

(63,436

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

12,324

 

 

 

24,661

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

80,441

 

 

 

55,780

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

92,765

 

 

$

80,441

 


Contacts

For More Information:

Press Contact
Sydney Wishnow
(508) 808-9060
meridianlinkPR@clyde.us

Investor Relations Contact
Gianna Rotellini
(714) 332-6357
InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com


