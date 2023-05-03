MeridianLink Continues to Build Executive Leadership to Drive Growth and Maximize Value for Customers

New chief customer officer, chief marketing officer, and chief sales officer bring decades of combined global public company experience to the organization

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced hiring updates for its executive leadership team in the first quarter of 2023. Dean Germeyer joined the organization as its first chief customer officer, adding decades of customer-focused leadership experience to the organization. Suresh Balasubramanian became its new chief marketing officer, bringing deep SaaS marketing leadership to the role. In addition, Richard Scheig was hired as chief sales officer in the latter half of 2022, having built and led sales teams within the SaaS sector at both public and private companies throughout his career.

“For more than two decades, our customers have been at the heart of everything we do. Finding more ways to connect and better serve them is a priority as we focus on maximizing the value we deliver,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink®. “On behalf of our entire organization, we welcome Dean, Suresh, and Richard to the company and look forward to expanding our brand presence, fueling growth, and improving customer satisfaction together.”

Throughout its history, MeridianLink has developed and provided market-leading solutions that power its customers’ digital transformation initiatives. Today, more than 2,000 customers rely on the organization’s MeridianLink® One platform for frictionless digital lending and account opening, its innovative data verification solutions, and its consulting services which are aimed at maximizing a financial institution’s credit portfolio performance through tailored services.

“The MeridianLink executive leadership team is well positioned to deliver on the company’s mission to be the most trusted financial services technology platform in the industry,” said Paul Zuber, MeridianLink’s chair of the board. “The recent additions to the executive team, combined with the hiring of Richard Scheig as the chief sales officer in Q3 2022, highlight the organization’s commitment to delivering value to its customers while driving continuous growth.”

Dean Germeyer, chief customer officer

Dean Germeyer brings more than 30 years of customer-focused experience to the newly created role of chief customer officer. Throughout his career, he has focused on empowering organizations to scale successfully through a dedicated, customer-centric approach. He has supported organizations such as Parametric Technology Corporation, SAP, and Adobe during times of significant scaling by focusing on expanding market share and improving customer satisfaction levels. His experience spans running large services organizations at global companies, like SAP, to serving as CRO of several leading SaaS companies. The breadth of these roles adds a unique perspective that translates to a collaborative, cross-functional approach that enhances customer value and success.

Suresh Balasubramanian, chief marketing officer

Suresh Balasubramanian’s career spans over three decades in the B2B technology industry, with extensive experience in SaaS business models, including global marketing roles at Adobe, driving successful growth at brands such as The Myers-Briggs Company, and category creation at early-stage venture backed companies. Mr. Balasubramanian also served on the board of directors of the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) and the Business Software Alliance (BSA). As the chief marketing officer, he is a key leader on the company’s Go To Market team – balancing the demands for building awareness, thought leadership, and category creation with qualified pipeline generation to drive business growth.

Richard Scheig, chief sales officer

Richard Scheig’s career spans more than 20 years in various sales leadership roles. He has served as chief sales officer of MeridianLink since Q3 2022 and has been instrumental in structuring our sales team to win more customers and increase cross-sell momentum. Prior to that, he was chief revenue officer at Upland Software. Mr. Scheig has a proven track record of recruiting, developing, and retaining top-notch sales professionals. He has successfully built, scaled, and led world-class technology sales teams within the SaaS sector at both public and private companies.

To learn more about the MeridianLink executive leadership team, visit https://ir.meridianlink.com/governance/executive-management/default.aspx.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

