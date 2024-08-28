MeridianLink Appoints Seasoned SaaS Executive Elias Olmeta as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced financial services executive joins the Company to drive the next phase of growth and profitability

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms to financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, welcomes Elias Olmeta as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Olmeta, a seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience as a financial leader, will succeed Larry Katz, who has moved into the role of President.





“Elias Olmeta’s impressive track record and expertise in scaling SaaS companies make him the ideal addition to MeridianLink’s leadership team,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink®. “Together with Larry, who is transitioning to the President role, Elias brings valuable industry insights and relevant expertise that will have an outsized impact on the future successes of MeridianLink as we continue democratizing lending for consumers, businesses, and communities across the country.”

Mr. Olmeta has a long history of driving growth, profitability, and value creation at private and public companies. He has held various senior leadership roles, including CFO positions at Vistage Worldwide and Mitchell International. In those roles, he has been instrumental in overseeing financial operations, implementing growth strategies, and leading large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join MeridianLink at such an exciting and transformative time for the Company and the financial services sector. As the industry continues shifting toward digital offerings, MeridianLink’s products empower financial institutions to drive growth and deepen customer relationships through increased accessibility, convenience, and personalization,” said Mr. Olmeta. “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued growth by ensuring we meet our customers’ digital transformation needs while driving sustainable profitability and market share expansion.”

Mr. Olmeta’s extensive background includes roles in finance, corporate development, and operations leadership. Most recently, he served as CFO at Vistage Worldwide, where he led financial operations for a subscription-based professional services business. Prior to that, he was CFO at Mitchell International, a provider of SaaS solutions to the automotive and insurance industry. He has also held positions at CarProof, now part of CARFAX Canada, and Solera Holdings where he spent nearly six years in a variety of corporate development and finance roles. Earlier in his career, Mr. Olmeta spent over a decade at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mr. Olmeta currently serves on the board of directors of AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ), Canada’s largest automotive dealer group. He holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Rochester and an M.B.A. from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our leadership transition and plans, including executive leadership changes, future economic and market conditions, our market size and growth opportunities, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, and our future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

