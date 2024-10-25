MeridianLink Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2024, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





MeridianLink Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (800) 549-8228 from North America toll-free or (289) 819-1520 International with Conference ID 58111

Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Telephone Replay: (888) 660-6264 from North America or (289) 819-1325 International with Playback Passcode 58111; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 14, 2024

