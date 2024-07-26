Home Business Wire MeridianLink Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
MeridianLink Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).


MeridianLink® Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

  • Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (800) 549-8228 from North America toll-free or (289) 819-1520 International with Conference ID 49245
  • Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Telephone Replay: (888) 660-6264 from North America or (289) 819-1325 International with Playback Passcode 49245; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 15, 2024

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Contacts

Press Contact
Sydney Wishnow

(508) 808-9060

meridianlinkPR@clyde.us

Investor Relations Contact
Gianna Rotellini

(714) 332-6357

InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com

