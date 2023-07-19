MeridianLink Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





MeridianLink Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (888) 259-6580 from North America toll-free or (416) 764-8624 International with Conference ID 93721775

Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Telephone Replay: (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 International with Playback Passcode 721775; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

