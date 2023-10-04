MeridianLink Announces New, Highly Configurable Point-of-Sale Solution for Digital Account Opening and Loan Origination

MeridianLink Access empowers financial institutions to deliver more personalized digital experiences for consumers

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the launch of its new, enhanced point-of-sale solution for account opening and loan origination, MeridianLink® Access. This innovative solution allows financial institutions to easily build powerful, personalized consumer-facing experiences with control and speed to accelerate growth.





MeridianLink Access provides an evolved and modern digital lending experience that can be used with both MeridianLink® Consumer and MeridianLink® Opening. The platform allows financial institutions to easily modify workflows and customize the loan and account opening process to meet their unique needs. Driven by best practices and industry expertise, Access empowers financial institutions to provide a streamlined experience that maximizes engagement, conforms with internal workflows, and optimizes the digital experience.

Some of Access’ most notable features include:

Native Integrations with MeridianLink Consumer & MeridianLink Opening: Access empowers customers to leverage deeper integrations with MeridianLink’s origination platforms to drive fully touchless borrower workflows, reduce maintenance burden through settings synchronization, and ultimately deliver an optimized digital lending experience.

Access empowers customers to leverage deeper integrations with MeridianLink’s origination platforms to drive fully touchless borrower workflows, reduce maintenance burden through settings synchronization, and ultimately deliver an optimized digital lending experience. Support for Personalized Digital Lending Experiences: Access gives financial institutions incredibly granular control over layout, sequencing, and styling of loan and deposit account applications​.

Access gives financial institutions incredibly granular control over layout, sequencing, and styling of loan and deposit account applications​. Intuitive and Powerful Editing Tools: The platform allows banks and credit unions to create, modify, and preview online applications using powerful visual workflow builder tools​.

The platform allows banks and credit unions to create, modify, and preview online applications using powerful visual builder tools​. Growing Collection of Partner Integrations: Customers can maximize the effectiveness of Access by tapping into a wide array of partner integrations from industry leaders, providing added convenience to all end-users.

“MeridianLink Access was developed by closely listening to our customers as demand continued to increase for personalized, seamless digital lending and account opening experiences,” said Devesh Khare, chief product officer at MeridianLink®. “We’re proud to add this offering to the MeridianLink® One platform as another powerful tool to help our customers exceed consumer expectations, grow lending and deposit portfolios, and continue their digital transformation journeys.”

The Access platform will join MeridianLink® Portal as the Company’s second POS solution for financial institutions. Both Access and Portal are effective solutions that help perfect the digital consumer experience. Access now provides banks and credit unions with enhanced customizability, enabling them to fine-tune and personalize their consumer-facing processes in alignment with the unique requirements of their institution.

Click here to learn more about MeridianLink Access.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Contacts

Becky Frost



(714) 784-5839



media@meridianlink.com