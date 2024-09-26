MeridianLink Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that it has launched an underwritten secondary public offering of 6,000,000 shares (the “Firm Shares”) of its common stock (the “Offering”) by certain funds managed by Thoma Bravo, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. The Offering consists entirely of shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.





J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the underwriter and sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The underwriter proposes to offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-276336), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 29, 2023 and became effective on January 8, 2024, including a base prospectus and final prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and the other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. You may get these documents for free, including the prospectus supplement, once available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement, once available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

