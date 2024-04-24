MeridianLink Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
MeridianLink First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Conference Call: (800) 549-8228 from North America toll-free or (289) 819-1520 International with Conference ID 16153
Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website
Telephone Replay: (888) 660-6264 from North America or (289) 819-1325 International with Playback Passcode 16153; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.
For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.
Contacts
Press Contact
Becky Frost
(714) 784-5839
Media@meridianlink.com
Investor Relations Contact
Gianna Rotellini
(714) 332-6357
InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com