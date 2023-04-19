MeridianLink Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (888) 396-8049 from North America toll-free or through the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 13121811

Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Telephone Replay: (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Playback Passcode 121811; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 9, 2023

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Contacts

Press Contact
Becky Frost

(714) 784-5839

becky.frost@meridianlink.com   

Investor Relations Contact
Erik Schneider

(714) 332-6357

InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com

