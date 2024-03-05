Merge Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 For Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merge, a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their product, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2024, marking the company’s second consecutive appearance. This recognition comes weeks after Merge reported momentous company growth, most notably having grown its entire employee headcount by 57% in 2023.





Informed by an in-depth analysis of over seven million data points collected from 3,000 qualified companies, the Best Startup Employers examines the best-performing startups as an employer through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Only companies headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered for the evaluation.

Merge’s inclusion in the Forbes List of America’s Best Startup Employers for two consecutive years is a reflection of the company’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, investing in employee development, and maintaining a strong sense of employee satisfaction. The company’s values that promote integrity and mutual respect, innovation through ownership, enthusiasm as a key to momentum, and hard work to make things simple have attracted some of the brightest minds in the industry, enabling the company to drive product success and consistently exceed customer expectations.

“Being recognized as a top startup employer is a real badge of honor, and I owe it all to our incredible team of ‘Mergies,’” said Shensi Ding, co-founder and CEO of Merge. “Our success is squarely on their shoulders. Without them, our amazing culture wouldn’t be possible.”

About Merge:

Merge is a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their apps. Merge’s platform makes secure data access easy by offering unified APIs across key software categories, including HRIS, accounting, CRM, file storage, and more. By handling the full integration lifecycle, Merge empowers companies to close deals faster, reduce customer churn, and save engineering costs.

Merge is backed by Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Addition, and has received $75 million in funding. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and has offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, visit Merge’s website and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

