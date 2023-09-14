MercuryGate Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Transportation Management Systems Report

Customers rank MercuryGate’s robust platform and extraordinary customer support with high star ratings.





CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc. (MercuryGate), the largest global transportation and logistics management software provider, today announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year by customers on Gartner Peer Insights based on positive customer reviews of buying, implementing and operating MercuryGate’s Transportation Management System (TMS) platform.

The Gartner Voice of the Customer Report is a compilation of industry insights and overall ratings for vendors in the TMS market that received more than 20 eligible reviews on product adoption, implementation, coverage and user willingness to recommend during an 18-month period ending June 30, 2023.

“ On behalf of the entire MercuryGate team, we want to thank our customers for their willingness to recognize and recommend the MercuryGate TMS across the industry,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “ We are proud to see customers underscoring our robust platform and functionality, a customer-first focus, and our willingness to go beyond the extra mile so they realize total value from their tech investments.”

MercuryGate’s TMS supports all transportation modes and segments and uses AI/ML and connected technologies to adapt, advance, and automate transportation management functions for clients and partners worldwide.

In 2022, MercuryGate took its customer-first commitment to the next level by unveiling its fortified Customer Success organization in support of the company’s relentless focus on customer satisfaction. More than 600 customers have benefited from the Customer Success team’s mission to drive product adoption through best practices, utilization through advancement in MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation platform and robust success through reductions in cost, improvement in processes and enhancements to margins. MercuryGate’s Customer Success organization supports over two million global deployments across 39 million enterprise locations with an industry-leading $85 billion in Freight Under Management (FUM) across 63 million loads.

“ We believe the fact that our customers are willing to recommend us across the industry citing our great product and seamless implementation underpinned by world-class project management, reinforces our commitment to continuously make shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative, all to support customer success,” said Juliano.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

